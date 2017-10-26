Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Confusion as Catalan president calls press conference, delays, then suspends it

Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
@leeroden89
26 October 2017
14:30 CEST+02:00
cataloniacatalan independencecatalan referendumcarles puigdemont

Share this article

Confusion as Catalan president calls press conference, delays, then suspends it
File photo of Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont. Photo: Josep Lago/AFP
Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
@leeroden89
26 October 2017
14:30 CEST+02:00
Tensions are high in Catalonia after regional president Carles Puigdemont called a press conference in which he was expected to announce fresh elections, only to delay it by an hour, then suspend it.

Journalists had gathered for a media conference in Barcelona from the Catalan president which was due to be held at 13.30 local time, but was then initially delayed by an hour. Ahead of it, rumours had circulated among the local press that he would announce early elections in an attempt to halt Madrid from intervening in the region's autonomy.

However, a Catalan government source confirmed to The Local at 14.30 that the president would not speak.

Thursday has been earmarked as a key day in the area's pro-independence drive, with secessionists hoping Puigdemont will unilaterally declare independence based on the results of the contested October 1st referendum deemed unconstitutional by Spain's courts.

When news started to spread that he would instead call regional elections, demonstrators took to the streets of Barcelona to protest against it and in favour of independence.

READ ALSO: Elections among Puigdemont's three options

It is thought that Puigdemont's change of heart came after a spokesperson for the Spanish government said on Thursday that elections would not be enough to stop article 155 measures and intervention in Catalan autonomy from going ahead.

There are divisions among the pro-independence camp over how to move forward in the next 24 hours. One MP from the Together for Yes coalition even announced his resignation over the calling of early elections, with Jordi Cuminal writing on Twitter "I do not share the decision to go to elections. I resign from my position".

Of the coalition’s member parties, the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) in particular is said to be against early elections. The party has threatened to leave Catalonia's pro-independence government coalition if a vote is called.

Influential ERC politician Gabriel Rufián wrote on Twitter on Thursday that "anyone in doubt go out on the streets and look people in the eyes," adding the hashtag "republic now".

cataloniacatalan independencecatalan referendumcarles puigdemont

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Puigdemont: No early elections in Catalonia

Spain anticipates Catalan civil servant resistance to power takeover

Final deadline looms in Spain-Catalonia standoff

French Catalans offer help and refuge to separatists

Catalan separatists prepare for peaceful resistance against Spanish authorities

Cracks appear in Catalan independence camp as Madrid takeover looms

Independence declaration, elections, or both? Where the Catalonia crisis could go next

Media workers and unions slam Spanish government plan to take control of Catalan TV and radio
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,162 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seville named best city to travel to in 2018 by Lonely Planet
  2. Puigdemont: No early elections in Catalonia
  3. Spanish humorists try to find a funny side to Catalonia crisis
  4. Cracks appear in Catalan independence camp as Madrid takeover looms
  5. French Catalans offer to host Puigdemont's governnment 'in exile'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
View all notices
Advertisement