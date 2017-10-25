Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Rio policeman who shot Spanish tourist dead charged with homicide

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
25 October 2017
08:11 CEST+02:00
brazilrio de janeiro

Share this article

Rio policeman who shot Spanish tourist dead charged with homicide
Police officers at the hospital where the Spanish tourist was taken. Mauro Pimentel/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
25 October 2017
08:11 CEST+02:00
A Rio de Janeiro police officer who fatally shot a Spanish tourist in a dangerous favela was freed Tuesday from detention but has been charged with homicide.

The officer, Davi dos Santos Ribeiro, was detained soon after Monday's incident, before being freed by a court the following day.

He has been placed on desk duty. The policeman "does not have the psychological conditions" for street patrol work, the judge ruled, although he stressed the officer's clean record prior to the "tragic incident."

The shooting took place in Rio's gang-plagued Rocinha favela, when officers say they opened fire on a car breaking through a security cordon, not knowing that it carried tourists. A Spanish woman died of her wounds in hospital.

Earlier, police from an elite unit fought with drug gang members in two locations in Rocinha, a favela that has long been almost beyond the control of the authorities.

READ ALSO: Brazilian police say they accidentally shot dead Spanish tourist in favela

brazilrio de janeiro

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Brazilian police say they accidentally shot dead Spanish tourist in favela

'New era' for Spanish investments in Brazil

Telefonica scores 4G licence for Brazil

Football fat cats: Spain players to earn €720,000

Spain won't win World Cup: Goldman Sachs

Injured Thiago out of Spain's World Cup squad

Spain announces 30-man World Cup squad

Santander makes €4.7 billion bid for Brazil unit
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,158 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seville named best city to travel to in 2018 by Lonely Planet
  2. Firefighters, students and teachers to join Catalan government allies in 'massive civil disobedience'
  3. Spanish humorists try to find a funny side to Catalonia crisis
  4. Catalan parliament to decide next steps before Madrid votes on dismissing Puigdemont
  5. French Catalans offer to host Puigdemont's governnment 'in exile'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
View all notices
Advertisement