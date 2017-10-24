Seville named best city to travel to in 2018 by Lonely Planet

The Giralda tower in Seville. Photo: Jorge Guerrero/AFP

Seville in southern Spain has been named as the top city in the world to visit in 2018 by travel guide Lonely Planet.

Spain's fourth largest city beat the likes of Hamburg, Oslo and Detroit in the 2018 Best in Travel ranking decided on by a panel of experts and based on suggestions by travel writers, editors and bloggers.

"Once a traffic-congested metropolis resting on its historical laurels, Seville has bloomed into a city of bicycles and trams, keen to reinvigorate its artistic past," Lonely Planet wrote explaining its decision.

The city's hosting of the European Film Awards and expositions celebrating painter Bartolomé Esteban Murillo in 2018, as well as its recognisable filming locations from Game of Thrones were singled out by the travel publication as reasons to visit next year.

The capital of southern autonomous community Andalusia, Seville's tourist highlights include outstanding examples of Moorish architecture like the Alcázar palace and the Giralda minaret, as well as its Gothic cathedral which is the final resting place of Christopher Columbus.



Sevilla players celebrating their record 5th Europa League in 2016. Rivals Betis are one of only nine teams to win La Liga. Photo: Gogo Lobato/AFP

Seville is also home to Real Betis and Sevilla FC, two of Spain’s most supported and most successful football teams. Other cultural activities often associated with Spain like flamenco originate in Andalusia and can be found in abundance in the region’s capital.

READ ALSO: 14 of the best kept travel secrets in Spain