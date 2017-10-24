Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

CaixaBank's profits double before moving from Barcelona to Valencia

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
24 October 2017
14:45 CEST+02:00
cataloniacatalan independencecaixabankmoneyvalencia

Share this article

CaixaBank's profits double before moving from Barcelona to Valencia
The new headquarters of Caixabank in Valencia. Photo: Jose Jordan/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
24 October 2017
14:45 CEST+02:00
CaixaBank, Spain's third largest lender, said on Tuesday its net profit doubled in the third quarter, as it suffered a "moderate" but temporary run on deposits due to the crisis over Catalonia's push for independence.

CaixaBank, which confirmed it has relocated its headquarters from Barcelona to Valencia in response to the Catalan crisis, did not give any details of the amounts of deposits that had been withdrawn.

But chief executive Gonzalo Gortazar told a news conference that the impact in the days following the banned independence referendum on October, had been "moderate".

The aim of relocating the bank's headquarters was to demonstrate that "CaixaBank's solidity will not change whatever the scenario, and we will always remain within the eurozone," even as Catalonia's leaders threatened to unilaterally declare independence, Gortazar said.

By staying within the single currency area, the bank would retain the possibility of refinancing itself from the European Central Bank, he explained.

Once the decision to relocate had been taken, "the impact (on deposits) first of all ceased and then reversed," Gortazar said, again without providing any figures.

Asked whether the relocation would only be temporary, the CEO replied: "If the supervisory board had wanted to say that it was only temporary, it would have said so. It didn't".

Quizzed as to whether there had been any political pressure to move, Gortazar insisted that the decision was "ours alone".

CaixaBank said it was sticking to its growth targets for 2017.

But if the Catalan crisis continued, "it could have a very damaging impact on the Spanish economy," Gortazar said.

Presenting the bank's third-quarter earnings, Gortazar said that CaixaBank's bottom-line net profit doubled to 649 millions euros ($763 million) in the period from July to September, driven by the integration of Portugese lender BPI, which it acquired in February.

By comparison, CaixaBank, Catalonia's biggest bank, had booked net profit of 332 million euros in the third quarter of 2016.

BPI contributed 103 million euros to third-quarter profits this year, the bank said in a statement.

CaixaBank's shares were showing a gain of 0.63 percent at 3.85 euros on the Madrid stock exchange on Tuesday, slightly outperforming the overall market which was up 0.4 percent.

cataloniacatalan independencecaixabankmoneyvalencia

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Media workers and unions slam Spanish government plan to take control of Catalan TV and radio

Calling election in Catalonia wouldn't put Puigdemont in the clear, Spain's justice minister warns

Spanish humorists try to find a funny side to Catalonia crisis

French Catalans offer to host Puigdemont's governnment 'in exile'

Firefighters, students and teachers to join Catalan government allies in 'massive civil disobedience'

Catalan parliament to decide next steps before Madrid votes on dismissing Puigdemont

Woman in Valencia arrested after allegedly stabbing her partner to death

Catalan parties to announce response to Madrid moves
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,158 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What next for Catalonia after Madrid announcement?
  2. Catalan leader accuses Spain of 'worst attack' since Franco
  3. Firefighters, students and teachers to join Catalan government allies in 'massive civil disobedience'
  4. Seville named best city to travel to in 2018 by Lonely Planet
  5. Spanish humorists try to find a funny side to Catalonia crisis
Advertisement

Noticeboard

05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
View all notices
Advertisement