Woman in Valencia arrested after allegedly stabbing her partner to death

23 October 2017
11:49 CEST+02:00
Woman in Valencia arrested after allegedly stabbing her partner to death
File photo of Valencia city centre. Photo: Jose Jordan/AFP
23 October 2017
11:49 CEST+02:00
A woman in her 30s has been arrested by police in Valencia suspected of murdering her partner by stabbing him to death.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Monday morning at the couple's home in Quatre Carreres, a district in the southern part of the city centre. After hearing "a lot of screams", neighbours went to investigate and saw blood coming from the apartment. The man, who left the building to seek help, died from his wounds in the courtyard.

"We heard screams and I looked out onto the landing, there was so much blood I almost fainted," one of the neighbours told local newspaper Levante EMV.

The woman who along with her partner are originally from Bolivia, was detained at the scene by police and is suspected of murder.

