These are 2017's 10 best fine dining restaurants in Spain

10. ReComiendo (Cordoba)
Chef Periko Ortega's restaurant in southern Spain is a break from the traditional food that dominates Cordoba, and it’s surprisingly affordable too. Tasting menus range from 15 euros a head to 60. The a la carte is also reasonable.
9. DiverXO (Madrid)
Three Michelin Star chef Dabiz Muñoz knows how to put on a show, and it comes at a cost (between 195 and 250 euros), as well as a wait. Tables at his DiverXO – one of the most popular restaurants in the Spanish capital – are booked up until May, so if you want to go next year it's a good idea to reserve now.
8. DSTAGE (Madrid)
Also in high demand is Diego Guerrero’s Dstage, where the first available table for two as of October 2017 is for January 2018. Tasting menus start at 90 euros.
7. Uma (Barcelona)
Every meal is unique at Barcelona's UMA, just off Passeig de Gràcia, where there's no fixed menu and the food changes according to the fresh ingredients available that day. There are only five tables, and demand is high.
6. La Vieja Bodega (Casalarreina)
The small town of Casalarreina in La Rioja has a culinary jewel in the form of La Vieja Bodega, which focuses on traditional fare. They're big on wine, too, which is unsurprising considering the location.
5. Disfrutar (Barcelona)
There's no shortage of fancy restaurants in Barcelona's dense l’Eixample, but according to Tripadvisor users, Disfrutar is one of the best of the bunch. Three of the people behind the eatery worked at Ferran Adrià’s legendary El Bulli, considered the best restaurant in the world before it closed in 2011.
4. Es Caló Restaurant (Formentera)
Based on the stunning Formentera scenery alone, Es Caló Restaurant is already a winner, and access to top class seafood helps its cause. Considering this place is judged to be the fourth best fine dining restaurant in Spain, an average of 60 euros a head is a steal.
3. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu)
Tucked up in the Basque country near Bilbao is ultra-stylish Azurmendi, and if the food tastes as good as it looks, it should be something special.
2. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona)
It's no surprise that Girona’s by now well-known El Celler de Can Roca makes the list, with the Roca brothers’ eatery ranked the best restaurant in the world on several occasions. Top tip: if you can stand the 11 month wait, ask about their special vegetarian menu.
1. Lasarte (Barcelona)
Barcelona comes out on top with Martin Berasategui’s Lasarte near Diagonal taking top spot. If you can afford to part with between 150 and 185 euros, you can enjoy the talents of a chef who has the rare honour of simultaneously being behind two different three Michelin Star restaurants.