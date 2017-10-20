These are 2017's 10 best fine dining restaurants in Spain

Looking for somewhere special to eat in Spain, but can't decide where? That should be easier after review site TripAdvisor published the 2017 Travellers' Choice ranking of Spain's best fine dining restaurants. The ranking is based on reviews by hundreds of diners, so without further ado...

10. ReComiendo (Cordoba)

Chef Periko Ortega's restaurant in southern Spain is a break from the traditional food that dominates Cordoba, and it’s surprisingly affordable too. Tasting menus range from 15 euros a head to 60. The a la carte is also reasonable.

Saliendo A post shared by Periko Ortega (@recomiendopower) on Oct 14, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

9. DiverXO (Madrid)

Three Michelin Star chef Dabiz Muñoz knows how to put on a show, and it comes at a cost (between 195 and 250 euros), as well as a wait. Tables at his DiverXO – one of the most popular restaurants in the Spanish capital – are booked up until May, so if you want to go next year it's a good idea to reserve now.

Y esto es la última versión de un nuevo postre en Diverxo!!!! Petit Suisse de fresitas silvestres y ruibarbo con crema montada de leche de oveja ahumada , pimienta rosa y aceite de oliva !!! ❌⭕🐽⚡ A post shared by Dabiz Muñoz (@dabizdiverxo) on Apr 2, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

8. DSTAGE (Madrid)

Also in high demand is Diego Guerrero’s Dstage, where the first available table for two as of October 2017 is for January 2018. Tasting menus start at 90 euros.

#Dstage Hay gente que cocina bien, y luego está @diegoguerrero A post shared by @chemart on Oct 18, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

7. Uma (Barcelona)

Every meal is unique at Barcelona's UMA, just off Passeig de Gràcia, where there's no fixed menu and the food changes according to the fresh ingredients available that day. There are only five tables, and demand is high.

Antes y después... A post shared by UMA, espacio gastronómico (@espaciouma) on Apr 23, 2017 at 1:19am PDT

6. La Vieja Bodega (Casalarreina)

The small town of Casalarreina in La Rioja has a culinary jewel in the form of La Vieja Bodega, which focuses on traditional fare. They're big on wine, too, which is unsurprising considering the location.

Bombón de foie. Pequeños bocados, grandes placeres. #foie #aperitivos #tapas #lunch #smallbites #catering #celebraciones A post shared by Restaurante La Vieja Bodega (@la_vieja_bodega) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

5. Disfrutar (Barcelona)

There's no shortage of fancy restaurants in Barcelona's dense l’Eixample, but according to Tripadvisor users, Disfrutar is one of the best of the bunch. Three of the people behind the eatery worked at Ferran Adrià’s legendary El Bulli, considered the best restaurant in the world before it closed in 2011.

Cabeza de salmón con acedera #disfrutarbarcelona #restaurant #food #salmon A post shared by Disfrutar (@disfrutarbcn) on Sep 29, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

4. Es Caló Restaurant (Formentera)

Based on the stunning Formentera scenery alone, Es Caló Restaurant is already a winner, and access to top class seafood helps its cause. Considering this place is judged to be the fourth best fine dining restaurant in Spain, an average of 60 euros a head is a steal.

Langosta frita para ocho #escalo #restaurante #Formentera #langosta #lobsters #marisco #langostafrita #caldereta A post shared by ES CALÓ RESTAURANT (@restaurant_escalo) on Jun 24, 2016 at 6:31am PDT

3. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu)

Tucked up in the Basque country near Bilbao is ultra-stylish Azurmendi, and if the food tastes as good as it looks, it should be something special.

2. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona)

It's no surprise that Girona’s by now well-known El Celler de Can Roca makes the list, with the Roca brothers’ eatery ranked the best restaurant in the world on several occasions. Top tip: if you can stand the 11 month wait, ask about their special vegetarian menu.

Cherry soup with elderberry infusion. Sopa de cireres amb infusió de saüc. Sopa de cerezas con infusión de saúco. #elcellerdecanroca #cellercanroca #food #instafood #plating #theartofplating #summer #gastronomy #rocabrothers #rocabros A post shared by El Celler De Can Roca (@cellercanroca) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

1. Lasarte (Barcelona)

Barcelona comes out on top with Martin Berasategui’s Lasarte near Diagonal taking top spot. If you can afford to part with between 150 and 185 euros, you can enjoy the talents of a chef who has the rare honour of simultaneously being behind two different three Michelin Star restaurants.