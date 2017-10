In this week's podcast we look at how Austria's government could soon include an ex-Nazi party. How right wing could it get?

We also ask Jessica Phelan in Rome whether northern Italy is really following Catalonia's lead towards independence.

And after the Harvey Weinstein sex allegations, The Local France's Evie Burrows-Taylor explains how France is planning to deal with men who assault women.

With James Savage, Emma Löfgren and Paul O'Mahony.