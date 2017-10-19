Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

European stocks falter as Catalonia tensions escalate

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 October 2017
13:29 CEST+02:00
cataloniacatalan independenceibexstock

Share this article

European stocks falter as Catalonia tensions escalate
Spanish government spokesperson Iñigo Mendez de Vigo explaining Madrid will press ahead with suspending Catalan autonomy. Photo: Oscar del Pozo/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 October 2017
13:29 CEST+02:00
Europe's stock markets slid on Thursday in response to Spain's escalating political crisis, while investors awaited the start of an EU summit where Brexit will once again be the focus of attention.

In midday deals, Spain's IBEX 35 index was down 0.9 percent compared with Wednesday's closing level.

The euro rose versus the dollar on the 30th anniversary of Black Monday -- that "saw the largest single-day decline seen in US stocks in their history" on October 19, 1987, recalled David Cheetham, chief market analyst at traders XTB.

On Thursday, European stock markets were "firmly on the back foot as a raft of company report earnings missed expectations, while investors await the next steps with respect to the constitutional crisis in Spain and today's EU summit in Brussels", noted Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Spain said it would press ahead with suspending Catalonia's autonomy after the region's leader warned he may declare independence, heralding an unprecedented escalation of the country's worst political crisis in decades.

READ ALSO: Puigdemont threatens to activate independence declaration if Madrid persists in 'impeding dialogue'

The prolonged uncertainty is taking a toll on one of Spain's most important regional economies.

More than 800 companies have moved their legal headquarters out of Catalonia, citing the risk of instability. The national government has cut its growth forecast for next year to 2.3 percent, blaming the current crisis.

Brussels warns on Brexit

Traders were looking also to Brussels, as EU President Donald Tusk warned Britain not to expect any breakthrough in Brexit negotiations at a European summit starting Thursday, saying London needed to come up with more concrete proposals.

Leaders of the other 27 EU members meeting in Brussels through to Friday are set to postpone until at least December a decision on whether enough progress has been made in talks to move on to discussing Britain and the EU's future relationship.

cataloniacatalan independenceibexstock

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Merkel hopes for 'solutions based on the Spanish constitution' to Catalonia issue

Berlusconi says he wouldn't have sent police to block Catalan vote

Spanish government to push ahead with suspending Catalan autonomy

Puigdemont threatens to activate independence declaration if Madrid 'persists in impeding dialogue'

Three of the key players in the Catalan independence dispute

FC Barcelona ask for dialogue in Catalonia crisis

Decision time for Puigdemont on Catalan independence push

Real Madrid president Perez cannot imagine La Liga without Barça
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,023 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Protests in Catalonia over detention of key separatists
  2. Catalonia tourism 'down 15%' since independence vote: lobby group
  3. Spain detains high-profile Catalan independence activists
  4. 'Right now we're seeing a blame game': analysts on where the Catalonia stalemate is heading
  5. 'Our sales have dropped, it's very worrying': Catalonia independence row sparks tourism slump
Advertisement

Noticeboard

05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
View all notices
Advertisement