Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Catalonia tourism 'down 15%' since independence vote: lobby group

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
17 October 2017
16:47 CEST+02:00
tourismcataloniacatalan independencecatalan referendumcosta bravabarcelona

Share this article

Catalonia tourism 'down 15%' since independence vote: lobby group
Barcelona marina. Photo: Jorge Guerrero/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
17 October 2017
16:47 CEST+02:00
Tourism activity in Catalonia, Spain's most visited region, has dropped by around 15 percent since a contested independence referendum on October 1st that was marred by violence, an industry lobby group said on Tuesday.

The Catalan tourism sector suffered a drop in activity during the first two weeks of October "of around 15 percent" from the same period last year, Jose Luis Zoreda, vice president of the Exceltur trade association, told a news conference.

Hotel and transportation reservations through the end of the year are down by around 20 percent over the same time last year, he added.

If the drop is confirmed this would represent a loss in business of nearly 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) for the Catalan tourism sector.

Exceltur -- which groups Spain's major hotel chains, travel agents, tour operators and airlines -- based the figures on a survey of its members in Catalonia.

The impact on the tourism sector appears to be stronger than that of the jihadist attacks in August in Barcelona and the nearby seaside resort of Cambrils that killed 16 people and which caused a drop in the sector's turnover of around five percent, according to the group.

Tourism sector companies have also "seriously put the brakes on all investments until the end of 2017," Zoreda said.

"If the scenario of volatility and confrontations worsens in the coming months" the drop in tourism activity could reach up to 30 percent, he added.

The drop in activity would affect employment as the sector employs around 405,000 people in Catalonia, he added.

The impact of the slowdown in tourism, which represents around 12 percent of Catalonia's economic output, could be the "same or more significant" than the flight of company headquarters out of the region in recent days, Zoreda said.

Catalonia, with its capital Barcelona and Costa Brava beaches, is the Spanish region that most attracts foreign visitors.

More than 18 million visitors went in 2016, or a quarter of all foreigners who came to Spain.

Britain, Germany and several other countries issued travel warnings to their citizens who planned to visit Catalonia ahead of the banned independence vote in Catalonia.

Shocking videos filmed on the day of the vote beemed around the world showed police dragging voters from polling stations by their hair, throwing people down stairs and attacking Catalan firefighters protecting polling stations.

READ ALSO: Human Rights Watch say Spanish police used excessive force in Catalonia

Since the referendum noisy street protests have been held in Barcelona by both advocates and opponents of independence, which have added to concerns about visiting the region.

tourismcataloniacatalan independencecatalan referendumcosta bravabarcelona

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Protests in Catalonia over detention of key separatists

Spain's Constitutional Court rules Catalan referendum law unconstitutional and void

Spain cuts growth forecast for 2018 due to Catalonia crisis

Spain detains high-profile Catalan independence activists

Catalan police chief walks free after sedition hearing

Spain gives Catalan leader until Thursday to pull back independence bid

From zero to separatists' hero: Catalan police chief Trapero back in court over sedition accusation

Puigdemont doesn't clarify if he declared independence and proposes two months of dialogue
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
2,975 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spain's far-right gains visibility in Catalonia crisis
  2. Catalan leader under cosh as independence deadline looms
  3. Spain gives Catalan leader until Thursday to pull back independence bid
  4. At least four dead as wildfires ravage Galicia
  5. Puigdemont doesn't clarify if he declared independence and proposes two months of dialogue
Advertisement

Noticeboard

05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
View all notices
Advertisement