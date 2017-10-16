Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

From zero to separatists' hero: Catalan police chief Trapero back in court over sedition accusation

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
16 October 2017
09:26 CEST+02:00
cataloniacatalan independencemossos d'esquadrajosep lluis trapero

Share this article

From zero to separatists' hero: Catalan police chief Trapero back in court over sedition accusation
Mossos d'Esquadra chief Josep Lluis Trapero (right) with Catalan president Carles Puigdemont. Photo: Lluis Gene/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
16 October 2017
09:26 CEST+02:00
"A hero" and "martyr" of Catalonia's independence drive or a "traitor" to Spain? Catalonia's police chief, due to appear in front of a Madrid court Monday, has become the symbol of a deeply divided country.

For the second time in 10 days, Josep Lluis Trapero has travelled to Madrid's National Court, which among other things deals with national security cases, to answer accusations of "sedition", a crime that carries a jail term of up to 15 years.

The head of the Mossos d'Esquadra regional force is accused of failing to contain protests that followed arrests and searches in Catalonia last month by national police as part of a crackdown on the banned independence referendum.

Trapero is to appear in court just as Catalonia pro-independence leader Carles Puigdemont responded to a request to clarify his ambiguous stance on secession to the central government.

READ ALSO: Puigdemont's response fails to clarify status of independence declaration

'Fine, goodbye'

Trapero, who has 27 years' police experience, was largely unknown to Catalans when he became head of the Mossos in April.

His only previous brush with fame was a video that appeared on social media in 2016 of him wearing a floral print shirt and a straw hat, singing and playing guitar with Puigdemont.

But he quickly became a household name in August for his role in leading the investigation into the jihadist cell that carried out vehicle attacks in Barcelona and the nearby seaside resort of Cambrils, killing 16 people.

After the attacks, Trapero appeared on television around the world as he explained the status of the probe during daily press conferences. Within four days, the Mossos had tracked down and shot dead the main suspect.

Trapero, the son of a taxi driver, who grew up on the outskirts of Barcelona, became a local hero and Catalans covered Mossos vehicles with flowers.

T-shirts went on sale with his reply to a Dutch journalist who complained at a news conference that he did not understand his statements in Catalan: "Well, then, fine, goodbye".

Divisions

But he is a divisive figure in Catalonia, a region deeply split over independence.

He is accused of disobeying court orders to prevent the Catalan regional government from going ahead with a banned independence referendum.

Trapero, who has a law degree, refused to put himself under the coordination of a high-ranking central government official before the plebiscite.

He shunned a meeting with prosecutors and an internal Catalan government memo revealed that he ordered his officers not to use force to shut down polling stations.

The Mossos largely stood back as Spain's national police and its Guardia Civil force led a sometimes violent crackdown, baton-charging and firing rubber bullets at would-be voters and smashing into polling stations to seize ballot boxes. Video images of the crackdown sparked international condemnation.

READ ALSO: Spanish police used excessive force in Catalonia, Human Rights Watch says

The Guardia Civil national police force accused Catalan police of disobeying orders.

The Mossos defended themselves, saying they stopped voting at 446 polling stations and that a more aggressive intervention would have been counterproductive.

Article written by AFP's Daniel Bosque.

cataloniacatalan independencemossos d'esquadrajosep lluis trapero

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Spain cuts growth forecast for 2018 due to Catalonia crisis

Spain detains high-profile Catalan independence activists

Catalan police chief walks free after sedition hearing

Spain gives Catalan leader until Thursday to pull back independence bid

Puigdemont doesn't clarify if he declared independence and proposes two months of dialogue

Catalan leader under cosh as independence deadline looms

Spain's far-right gains visibility in Catalonia crisis

Catalan government allies say talks with Madrid 'impossible'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
2,975 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spain's far-right gains visibility in Catalonia crisis
  2. Catalan leader under cosh as independence deadline looms
  3. Catalan government allies say talks with Madrid 'impossible'
  4. Catalan talks with Spain 'would aim at independence'
  5. At least four dead as wildfires ravage Galicia
Advertisement

Noticeboard

05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
View all notices
Advertisement