Advertisement

Spain's far-right gains visibility in Catalonia crisis

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
15 October 2017
10:25 CEST+02:00
cataloniaspainfar-righthogar socialvox

Share this article

Spain's far-right gains visibility in Catalonia crisis
Catalan police officers 'Mossos d'Esquadra' surround a group of far-right protesters. Photo: Cesar Manso/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
15 October 2017
10:25 CEST+02:00
As Catalonia's separatist challenge heats up, far-right groups are increasingly taking to the streets in their quest for Spanish unity, sparking fears they will grow stronger after decades on the margins, analysts say.

In central Barcelona on Thursday, xenophobic group Hogar Social, far-right party Vox and ultra nationalist group Espana 2000 rallied along with tens of thousands of families, couples and retirees for Spain's national day.

Not far off on Barcelona's mountain of Montjuic, several hundred other far-right supporters rallied, holding fiery speeches next to a stand selling memorabilia like Adolf Hitler's "political testament" or items marked with "SS", the insignia of the Nazi elite force.

Small groups of far-right supporters have gathered on other occasions in Barcelona, or further afield in Valencia or the Balearic Islands - parts of Spain with strong regional identities - sparking scuffles.

While these types of incidents have happened in the past, some fear that the far-right could grow stronger if the face-off between Spain's central government and Catalan leaders who want to break away persists.

Far-right weak in Spain

"The longer the polarisation (in Spain) and the harder it is to resolve the conflict, the more the potential for these groups to get organised and gain political influence, or take to the streets," says political analyst Pablo Simon.

"There have never been such big protests with Spanish flags, and that's what these groups are taking advantage of to grow bolder and expand.

"They're becoming more visible."

Historian Xavier Casals, who specialises in the far-right, counters that there is currently no political party with a brand strong enough to capitalise on the Catalan crisis.

But he adds it is difficult to gauge what will happen as "the situation in Catalonia is evolving rapidly, with unpredictable and changing scenarios."

Unlike other European countries such as France or Germany, Spain's far-right is very much on the margin and "has been hugely fragmented since the start of the 1980s," says Jordi Borras, a photojournalist who has long studied the issue.

The country's national parliament has not had any far-right lawmaker since 1982.

After Spain transitioned to democracy in the 1970s, the far-right found itself unable to broaden its appeal beyond nostalgia for Francisco Franco's 1939-1975 dictatorship, says Borras.

Not only that, but many people who identify with the far-right vote for Spain's conservative Popular Party, which is currently in power, he adds.

Catalyst of Spanish unity

But while issues such as immigration or Islamophobia federate the far-right in other countries, "the catalyst for Spain's far-right is Catalonia's independence movement, because their main obsession is guaranteeing Spain's unity," says Borras.

On Thursday in Barcelona, Manuel Andrino, leader of the Falange, a small far-right party, pointed out in an angry speech that Madrid was hosting its traditional national day military parade.

"I don't think there's any parade to celebrate, and even less in Madrid. Our army needs to be here, now, with our compatriots," he shouted.

Sociologist Narciso Michavila says that while opinion polls show "a rise of parties like Vox," they still don't have much support.

But Catalan nationalist leaders, in his opinion, "have spread xenophobia with regards to other Spaniards," with themes such as "Spain is robbing us," in reference to a widely-used complaint that Catalonia pays more in taxes to Madrid than it gets back.

Michavila says this has contributed to the far-right's response to the Catalan crisis at a time of high political tension.

"At the end of the day, extremes need each other," he says.

"They live off this radicalness and this confrontation."

Borras, meanwhile, says he has "been warning for a while that things will escalate."

"It's very probable that there will be more incidents."

By Marianne Barriaux and Alvaro Villalobos

cataloniaspainfar-righthogar socialvox

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Catalan leader under cosh as independence deadline looms

Catalan government allies say talks with Madrid 'impossible'

Catalan talks with Spain 'would aim at independence'

Allies press Puigdemont to lift suspension on independence declaration

Continued business exodus could be 'catastrophic' for Catalan tax revenues

Catalonia uncertainty could lead Spain to cut 2018 growth forecast

Barça travel to Madrid against backdrop of Catalonia crisis

Madrid covered in blanket of Spanish flags on National Day
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
2,956 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Podcast: the French on the streets, the Germans between the sheets
  2. Penelope Cruz speaks out on Weinstein 'abuse of power'
  3. Allies press Puigdemont to lift suspension on independence declaration
  4. Catalan talks with Spain 'would aim at independence'
  5. Catalan government allies say talks with Madrid 'impossible'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
View all notices
Advertisement