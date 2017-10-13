Advertisement

Ratings agency warns of Catalan recession if crisis drags on

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
13 October 2017
08:21 CEST+02:00
cataloniacatalan independenceeconomy

Share this article

Ratings agency warns of Catalan recession if crisis drags on
The Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. Photo: Lluis Gene/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
13 October 2017
08:21 CEST+02:00
Ratings agency Standard and Poor's on Thursday warned that the crisis over Catalan independence from Spain could push the region into recession.

"We do not believe that Catalan independence will occur," S&P's chief rating officer Moritz Kramer said in a statement as the agency underlined the potential fallout from prolonged uncertainty over the fate of one of Spain's most prosperous regions.

"The tensions between Catalonia and the central government, if unchecked, could lead to a sustained drop in business confidence and potential business disruption," said S&P credit analyst Elena Iparraguirre.

Spain is undergoing its most serious political emergency in a generation after Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said the region had declared independence following a banned October 1 referendum on secession.

But he immediately suspended the declaration, calling for more time for talks with Madrid.

The government has vowed to block Catalan secession and the country faces a period of profound political and legal uncertainty if Puigdemont pushes ahead with his efforts to split from Spain.

"We believe that under such an adverse political and economic scenario, Catalonia would almost certainly bear the heaviest impact, possibly leading to a sharp slowdown, and maybe even a recession," S&P said.

READ ALSO: Spain sets deadline in Catalonia independence dispute

A region of 7.5 million people, Catalonia is one of Spain's economic workhorses but its deep debt levels make it entirely reliant on Madrid to borrow internationally.

Several listed companies have already moved their headquarters -- though not their employees -- out of the region.

S&P and Fitch both said last week they considering lowering Catalonia's credit rating.

cataloniacatalan independenceeconomy

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Allies press Puigdemont to lift suspension on independence declaration

Continued business exodus could be 'catastrophic' for Catalan tax revenues

Catalonia uncertainty could lead Spain to cut 2018 growth forecast

Barça travel to Madrid against backdrop of Catalonia crisis

Madrid covered in blanket of Spanish flags on National Day

Show of unity in Madrid and far-right rally in Barcelona mark Spain's National Day

Catalonia crisis a 'breeding ground for fake news'

Opinion: 'Much of Spain's political history has been a tale of savage partisan strife'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
2,998 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
  2. Podcast: the French on the streets, the Germans between the sheets
  3. Spanish PM Rajoy asks Catalan government to 'clarify' if it declared independence
  4. Penelope Cruz speaks out on Weinstein 'abuse of power'
  5. Spain to mark National Day with pro-unity rallies
Advertisement

Noticeboard

05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
View all notices
Advertisement