Allies press Puigdemont to lift suspension on independence declaration

Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
@leeroden89
13 October 2017
12:28 CEST+02:00
cataloniacatalan referendumcatalan independencecupancjunts pel sicarles puigdemontmariano rajoy

Share this article

Allies press Puigdemont to lift suspension on independence declaration
Catalan regional government president Carles Puigdemont signing a 'suspended' declaration of independence. Photo: Lluis Gene/AFP
Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
@leeroden89
13 October 2017
12:28 CEST+02:00
Pressure is growing from allies of Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont for him to lift his 'suspension' on a declaration of independence.

Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP), a radical anti-capitalist party that helps prop up Puigdemont's Together for Yes (Junts pel Si) coalition in the Catalan parliament, published a letter addressed to Puigdemont on Friday morning in which it insists that "the proclamation of the republic is necessary".

"If they (the Spanish government) intend on continuing to apply the previsions of article 155 of the Spanish constitution – with the formal requisites now already met – and they want to continue threatening and gagging us, then let them do it with the republic already proclaimed," the letter notes.

On Tuesday, Puigdemont told Catalonia's regional parliament that the October 1st plebiscite deemed unconstitutional by Spanish courts had given him a mandate for an independent Catalan republic, but he immediately asked for the independence declaration signed by him and his allies to be suspended in the hope of dialogue and international mediation.

CUP has criticised Puigdemont for a "missed opportunity" in his decision however, exposing fractures in the pro-independence camp just a few days after the speech.

READ ALSO: Puigdemont 'assumes mandate' for independent republic but suspends declaration

The move follows a similar call from major pro-independence organization Catalan National Assembly (ANC), which released its own statement late on Thursday saying the suspension should be lifted due to the "rejection from the Spanish state of any kind of proposal of dialogue".

On Wednesday, Spanish PM Rajoy began the formal process of triggering constitutional article 155, which would allow Madrid to impose control over Catalonia's devolved powers, by giving Puigdemont an October 16th deadline to clarify whether he was going to push ahead with independence.

READ ALSO: Spain sets deadline in Catalan independence crisis

According to ANC, Rajoy's move meant it "made no sense to maintain the suspension of the declaration of independence".

Puigdemont's predecessor Artur Mas also weighed in on Friday, telling Catalan public broadcaster TV3 that "neither the CUP, nor ANC, nor any other entity presides over the Catalan government".

"Everyone will play their role, but ultimately there is a government and a president that must take the decisions they are tasked with," he added.

READ ALSO: Constitutional and international law experts on what could happen if Catalonia declares independence

cataloniacatalan referendumcatalan independencecupancjunts pel sicarles puigdemontmariano rajoy

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Continued business exodus could be 'catastrophic' for Catalan tax revenues

Catalonia uncertainty could lead Spain to cut 2018 growth forecast

Barça travel to Madrid against backdrop of Catalonia crisis

Madrid covered in blanket of Spanish flags on National Day

Ratings agency warns of Catalan recession if crisis drags on

Show of unity in Madrid and far-right rally in Barcelona mark Spain's National Day

Catalonia crisis a 'breeding ground for fake news'

Opinion: 'Much of Spain's political history has been a tale of savage partisan strife'

Recent highlights

AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
2,998 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
  2. Podcast: the French on the streets, the Germans between the sheets
  3. Spanish PM Rajoy asks Catalan government to 'clarify' if it declared independence
  4. Penelope Cruz speaks out on Weinstein 'abuse of power'
  5. Spain to mark National Day with pro-unity rallies

Noticeboard

05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
View all notices