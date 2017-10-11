Advertisement

Spain to hold crisis talks after Catalan leader signs 'suspended' independence declaration

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
11 October 2017
08:01 CEST+02:00
cataloniacatalonia referendumindependencedeclaration of independencecarles puigdemont

Share this article

Spain to hold crisis talks after Catalan leader signs 'suspended' independence declaration
Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont signing the 'suspended' declaration. Photo: Josep Lago/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
11 October 2017
08:01 CEST+02:00
Spain's government prepared to hold crisis talks on Wednesday after Catalan leaders signed a suspended declaration of independence and called for negotiations with Madrid.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will chair an emergency cabinet meeting in response to Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont's announcement on Tuesday that he had accepted "the mandate of the people for Catalonia to become an independent republic" following a banned referendum earlier this month.

Rajoy has vowed to use everything in his power to prevent independence and has refused to rule out imposing direct rule over the semi-autonomous region -- an unprecedented move many fear could lead to unrest.

At stake is the future of a region of 7.5 million people, one of Spain's economic powerhouses, whose drive to break away has raised concern for stability in the European Union.

Crowds of thousands gathered outside the parliament building in Barcelona on Tuesday evening, waving Catalan flags and banners screaming "democracy" in the hope of witnessing a historic night in a region that remains deeply divided over independence.

READ ALSO: Catalan leader 'assumes mandate for independent state' but suspends declaration

But Spain's political establishment rounded on Puigdemont following the declaration, and support among separatists in Catalonia was mixed.

Deputy prime minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria told reporters shortly after the signing that Puigdemont was "a person who doesn't know where he is, where he's going or with whom he wants to go".

Barcelona resident Maria Rosa Bertran said she was against a delayed secession.

"I find it even worse because it is suffering a longer agony. Indecision and uncertainty is the worst thing that can happen to us," she told AFP.

Unknown consequences

Political leaders in Catalonia, Spain and Europe have come out against secession, concerned over the country's biggest upheaval since its transition to democracy in the 1970s.

Puigdemont and his allies signed an independence declaration outside the parliament chamber, but he then suspended it and again called for dialogue, a regional government spokesman told AFP.

Spain and Catalonia now enter into the unknown, as Madrid has repeatedly said independence is not up for discussion.

READ ALSO: Spanish legal experts on what a 'deferred' independence declaration could mean

Marc Cazes, a student in Barcelona, said: "I did not expect independence to be declared today because of all the processes that the government of Spain has begun, both with police actions and with threats."

Catalonia pressed ahead with an independence referendum on October 1 that the central government said breached Spain's constitution.

Around 90 percent of those who cast ballots voted for independence but the poll was poorly monitored and many Catalans opposed to secession boycotted what Madrid branded an illegal plebiscite.

The crisis has caused deep uncertainty for businesses in one of the wealthiest regions in the eurozone's fourth-largest economy.

Spain's stock market shed nearly 1.0 percent ahead of Tuesday's parliamentary session and a string of companies have already moved their legal headquarters -- but not their employees -- from Catalonia to other parts of the country.

Demands for independence in Catalonia, which has its own language and cultural traditions, date back centuries.

But a 2010 move by Spain's Constitutional Court to water down a statute that gave Catalonia additional powers, combined with a deep economic meltdown in Spain, sparked a surge in support for independence.

cataloniacatalonia referendumindependencedeclaration of independencecarles puigdemont

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

FC Barcelona and La Liga must continue together, club director says

Spanish government and opposition agree to study constitutional reform

European Commission urges 'respect for Spanish constitution' in Catalonia crisis

Spanish PM Rajoy asks Catalan government to 'clarify' if it declared independence

'A lot of broken eggs, no tortilla': How Spain's press reacted to 'suspended' independence declaration

Spain accuses Puigdemont of 'trickery' and 'ruses'

How Spain could react to 'suspended' Catalan independence declaration

Catalan leader 'assumes mandate for independent state' but asks to suspend declaration
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
2,995 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
  2. This is what could happen if Catalonia declares independence
  3. Catalan leader 'assumes mandate for independent state' but asks to suspend declaration
  4. Council of Europe human rights chief urges Spain to launch probe into police action in Catalonia
  5. Analysis: An independent Catalonia's tricky path to EU membership
Advertisement

Noticeboard

05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
View all notices
Advertisement