'A lot of broken eggs, no tortilla': How Spain's press reacted to 'suspended' independence declaration

The declaration of independence signed by Catalan leaders then suspended.

Spain is trying to make sense of a decision by Catalan regional leaders to sign a declaration of independence then immediately suspend it. Here's some of the noteworthy reaction from the Spanish press to a confusing evening.

El Pais: 'A new trap'

Spain's most-circulated newspaper said in its editorial that the "delayed effects of succession do not hide its blow to democracy", labelling Puigdemont's words as "a unilateral declaration of independence" that is a "further mockery of the rule of law".

"Everyone should be clear that the confusion Puigdemont has created is an integral part of his pro-independence strategy, and in no way a sincere offer to return to a constitutional level in order to, from there, propose dialogue without conditions – rather, it’s once again another ultimatum that the state cannot accept in any way."

La Vanguardia: 'Uncertainty'

Catalonia’s leading daily was not impressed, with its editorial claiming "Carles Puigdemont attempted to find a middle ground between the proclamation of independence and backing down. What it achieved was to create uncertainty and confusion".

"The pro-independence camp continues it cavalcade, in a country it says it wants to improve, but is bleeding in front of its own eyes, day by day, without knowing how to stop the haemorrhaging."

Ara: 'The president suspends the declaration to give dialogue a chance'

Catalan language paper Ara was more positive about Puigdemont's manoeuvre, saying he "wanted to gain some time and transferred the pressure to Mariano Rajoy, who will now have a more difficult time justifying the suspension of autonomy which, despite everything, seems inevitable".

It added however that yesterday "also represents a cold shower for the pro-independence movement, a part of which reacted with concern". "It must be understood that the (Catalan) government does not have the coercive force to make independence effective, and as such needs external pressure to force the Spanish state to negotiate. That's the only realistic way."

El Confidencial: 'A lot of broken eggs, no tortilla'

El Confidencial columnist Joan Tapia took a unique approach by using a culinary analogy to make sense of the situation, starting by arguing that "Puigdemont's statement doesn’t clarify anything".

"The voters on October 1st deserve respect and the excessive police reaction is condemnable, but results that we have to use an act of faith to believe in are not legitimate for a decision as major as the break-up of Spain and the independence of Catalonia."

"To make tortillas, you have to break eggs. The problem with the pro-independence camp (and Spanish governments, who have made a lot of mistakes in recent years) is that we've already thrown away a fortune breaking eggs, but nothing resembling an edible tortilla has appeared on the horizon," he concluded.

