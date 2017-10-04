Advertisement

Catalan president says he will declare independence by early next week

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
4 October 2017
12:03 CEST+02:00
referendum

Share this article

Catalan president says he will declare independence by early next week
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont has said he will declare independence. Photo: Lluis Gene/AFP.
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
4 October 2017
12:03 CEST+02:00
Carles Puigdemont told the BBC Catalunya would declare independence once all votes had been formally counted.

In his first interview since 90 percent of Catalans voted in favour of independence in the referendum that the Spanish government and courts have banned and called illegal, Catalan President Carles Puigdemont told the BBC "we are going to declare independence 48 hours after all the official results have been counted."

As general strikes and protests continue across Catalunya following the October 1st referendum, in which nearly 500 people were injured in clashes between activists, voters and Spanish police, Catalunya's regional government seems determined to push towards independence.

"No society should accept a status quo it doesn't want, against its will through force and beatings," said Puigdemont, adding that the situation can only be resolved "through democracy." 

Despite Spain's highest court declaring the referendum illegal, the intervention of thousands of Spanish police forces and rebukes from Spain's King Felipe VI, Puigdemont argued that Catalunya has no obligation to adhere to the Spanish constitution. 

"There are people who interpret the Constitution as a bible, that it contains absolute truth. That it's more important than the will of the people" replied Puigdemont to a question about defying Spain's national agenda.

"It's obvious that we are part of Spain but we can and we have the right to create our own state and there is a very clear popular desire which I don't think anybody disputes anymore for us to decide our own future," added Catalunya's president and the main force behind the referendum and Catalunya's independence movement. 

"If, finally, through a non-binding consultation, a referendum or whatever mechanism they want there's a majority of Catalans who want to create an independent state, there has to be a political response. We should never lose sights of this," added Puigdemont. 

Spain's chief public prosecutor, Jose Manuel Maza  said on Monday October 1st that Carles Puigdemont could be charged with civil disobedience, abuse of office and misuse of public funds for pressing ahead with preparations for the October 1st referendum.

Xavier Muro, the secretary of the Spanish Parliament, wrote an open letter to Catalan MPs saying it was their "duty to impede or paralyze" Puigmont's efforts to declare independence, according to El Mundo. 

READ MORE: Catalan crisis deepens after Spanish king condemns independence bid

 

 

referendum

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

A major bank is considering ditching its headquarters in Catalonia

King's speech on Catalonia 'felt like a declaration of hostility'

What happens next in Catalonia?

Catalonia could declare independence on Monday

S&P says it's thinking of downgrading Catalonia's debt rating

Shares of Spanish banks plummet on stock exchange as unrest continues in Catalunya

Catalan police chief investigated for alleged 'sedition'

Barcelona-based biotech company to relocate to Madrid
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,051 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. ANALYSIS Crisis in Catalonia: what happens next?
  2. Catalans take to the streets as general strike shuts down region
  3. Catalan hotels evict Spanish police as crowds protest violence at the polls
  4. ANALYSIS: Spanish government crushes Catalan independence dreams – at a high price
  5. IN PICTURES: Day of protest across Catalonia
Advertisement

Noticeboard

05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
View all notices
Advertisement