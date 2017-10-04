Advertisement

Barcelona-based biotech company to relocate to Madrid

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
4 October 2017
10:27 CEST+02:00
referendum

Share this article

Barcelona-based biotech company to relocate to Madrid
Photo: nikesidoroff/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
4 October 2017
10:27 CEST+02:00
Oryzon, a biotech company founded in Barcelona in 2000, announced only two days after the Catalan referendum that it would relocate its Spanish head office to Madrid.

The company made no reference to the ongoing uncertainty in Catalunya, instead stating the relocation was "in order to optimize its operational effectiveness and the relationship with its investors," according to a statement released by Spain's National Stock Market Commission. 

Oryzon is a European leader in epigenetics, the study of certain heritable genes and how they are transferred. The company has also developed therapy to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases, according to a report in Spain's daily El Pais. 

Its new offices will be on Carrera de San Jerónimo in the centre of Spain's capital. The company has modified its own internal laws to relocate and be based in Madrid.

The move has already paid dividend too. The value of Oryzon's shares increased 8 percent overnight on the Spanish stock exchange following the relocation announcement. 

While the company did not in any way say the move was related to the unrest in Catalunya, a May 2017 Oryzon press release, which discusses future targets and plans, does not make reference to any relocation plans, suggesting the move was prompted by the political uncertainty. 

The company, which has an office in Cambridge – Massachusetts – is however considering a public offering in the US to attract investors according to the statement

Other major companies have hinted they could relocate if the stalemate is not resolved and it is deemed necessary. Catalunya-based bank CaixaBank said it would take all decisions "to protect the interests of its clients, shareholders and staff," according to an internal communication allegedly seen by El Pais. 

READ MORE: IN PICTURES: Day of protest across Catalonia

 

 

referendum

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Catalan crisis deepens after Spanish king condemns independence bid

IN PICTURES: Day of protest across Catalonia

Spain accuses Catalan government of 'inciting rebellion'

Catalans take to the streets as general strike shuts down region

Football: Proud Pique a lightning rod in Catalonia chaos

ANALYSIS Crisis in Catalonia: what happens next?

ANALYSIS: Spanish government crushes Catalan independence dreams – at a high price

UN calls on Spain to probe referendum violence
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,051 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. ANALYSIS Crisis in Catalonia: what happens next?
  2. Catalans take to the streets as general strike shuts down region
  3. Catalan hotels evict Spanish police as crowds protest violence at the polls
  4. ANALYSIS: Spanish government crushes Catalan independence dreams – at a high price
  5. IN PICTURES: Day of protest across Catalonia
Advertisement

Noticeboard

05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
View all notices
Advertisement