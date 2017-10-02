Advertisement

UN calls on Spain to probe referendum violence

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
2 October 2017
14:21 CEST+02:00
cataloniaindependencereferendum

Share this article

UN calls on Spain to probe referendum violence
Police drag a man across the ground outside a polling station. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
2 October 2017
14:21 CEST+02:00
The UN human rights chief said Monday he was disturbed by the violence during a police crackdown on the banned independence referendum in the Spanish region of Catalonia and urged Madrid to investigate any possible misconduct.

"I am very disturbed by the violence in Catalonia on Sunday... I urge the Spanish authorities to ensure thorough, independent and impartial investigations into all acts of violence," the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, said in a statement.

"Police responses must at all times be proportionate and necessary."   

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said the country's security forces "performed their duty" and that the rule of law had prevailed.    

READ MORE: Madrid vows to 'do everything' to stop Catalan independence declaration

Catalan president Carles Puigdemont said police had used "indiscriminate force" against people demonstrating "peacefully".   

Catalon authorities said 844 people needed medical attention after the weekend unrest, with at least 92 confirmed injured.   

Zeid further called on Madrid to approve "without delay" a request to visit Spain by the UN expert on the right to peaceful assembly, Annalisa Ciampi.    

Ciampi made her request last week, ahead of the vote, but Madrid has not yet responded, Zeid's spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told AFP.

cataloniaindependencereferendum

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Catalans take to the streets as general strike shuts down region

Football: Proud Pique a lightning rod in Catalonia chaos

ANALYSIS Crisis in Catalonia: what happens next?

ANALYSIS: Spanish government crushes Catalan independence dreams – at a high price

Madrid vows to 'do everyting' to stop Catalan independence declaration

EU urges 'dialogue' in Catalan crisis

Spanish press review: From repression to the 'treachery' of Catalan police

Spain's Day of Shame: How the world reacts to Catalonia crisis
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,036 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. General strike called across Catalonia
  2. AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum
  3. Police seal off 1,300 polling stations in Catalonia: govt
  4. Spain's Day of Shame: How the world reacts to Catalonia crisis
  5. ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
View all notices
Advertisement