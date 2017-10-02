Advertisement

Spanish press review: From repression to the 'treachery' of Catalan police

Fiona Govan
Fiona Govan
fiona.govan@thelocal.com
@fifimadrid
2 October 2017
11:55 CEST+02:00
cataloniaindependencereferendum

Share this article

Spanish press review: From repression to the 'treachery' of Catalan police
A selection of Spanish newspapers published on Oct 2nd.
Fiona Govan
Fiona Govan
fiona.govan@thelocal.com
@fifimadrid
2 October 2017
11:55 CEST+02:00
Events in Catalonia on Sunday made for some interesting coverage in the Spanish press, with widely divided opinions on what had gone down.

The eventful day at the polls across Catalonia was covered either with a focus on police brutality against a people trying to exercise a democratic right, or by blaming Catalans for stirring up trouble.

READ ALSO: Spain's Day of Shame: How the world reacts to Catalonia crisis

Here's a look at how different newspapers in Spain covered the unfolding crisis in Catalonia.

Left-leaning El País led with: “The government impedes the illegal referendum by force.”

Some pro-Madrid papers accused the Catalan regional police of disobeying orders after clashes between federal and regional police.

Right-wing ABC chose to run a front page picture of one such clash, captioned: “The treachery of the Mossos.”

It also ran a story titled: “A failed referendum that leaves Spain damaged.”

Meanwhile conservative El Mundo reported that Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont “Will proclaim independence ‘within days',” and also ran a story with the headline: “The Mossos betrays the state.”

La Razon took the view: “Firmness in the face of a coup”.

Catalan front pages mostly featured images of riot police battling with protesters.

Periodico de Catalunya headlined: "Insurrection" and "Intolerable repression" with a photo of riot police clutching at a screaming man.

 

The Catalan language El Punt Avui ran an image of police beating up citizens with the caption: “2017.” And when the paper was unfolded it revealed a similar image dating from the uncertain period of transition in the aftermath of the death of dictator General Francisco Franco.

La Vanguardia led with: “The government represses 1-0”

Ara juxtaposed two powerful images beneath the headline “Shame and Dignity”; one of protesters standing up to police, and another of an elderly woman with a raised fist.

Even the sports press was dominated by Catalan politics.

Marca referenced the fact that Sunday's Barça game was played behind closed doors. “There is no one to applaud this Barça team,” it headlined, with a picture of FC Barcelona posing in Catalan national colors.

READ ALSO: Day of Shame: How the world reacts to Catalonia crisis

cataloniaindependencereferendum

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

IN PICTURES: Day of protest across Catalonia

Spain accuses Catalan government of 'inciting rebellion'

Catalans take to the streets as general strike shuts down region

Football: Proud Pique a lightning rod in Catalonia chaos

ANALYSIS Crisis in Catalonia: what happens next?

ANALYSIS: Spanish government crushes Catalan independence dreams – at a high price

UN calls on Spain to probe referendum violence

Madrid vows to 'do everyting' to stop Catalan independence declaration
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,036 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. General strike called across Catalonia
  2. AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum
  3. Spain's Day of Shame: How the world reacts to Catalonia crisis
  4. ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?
  5. ANALYSIS: Spanish government crushes Catalan independence dreams – at a high price
Advertisement

Noticeboard

25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
View all notices
Advertisement