VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Benoît Garcia, 24, Musician

I support the vote, but I don’t know what I will vote. I don’t know if we will have the opportunity. Instead I think there will be a social revolution against a state that oppresses all Spanish citizens.

My whole family feels the same oppression as me, but I don’t think the sentiment we feel is related to independence but to free ourselves from the politics of the central government. Rajoy’s reaction, arresting people, ordering raids, is what makes all of us want to go out and vote, that is what makes us gather all the power we need to go out there and have no fear of the policemen and violent raids. If they’re trying to convince us not to vote, it is just making it worse.

The independence movement has gained momentum in the past few years. In fact now, what back then was predominantly a fight for the lefty parties has become an independence feeling. But in my opinion what’s gaining much power nowadays is the dissatisfaction with the central government.

The relationship between Spain and Catalonia is as weak as can be, even tense. What scares me the most is the fascism I perceive in most of the Spaniards, that is, whatever has created this idea that Catalans hate Spaniards; that is not true, there has always been hatred from Spaniards towards Catalans since the 18th century. To me it seems the deepest feelings of the population have come to light: the feelings of love but especially the feelings of hate.

Andrea Ponce, 30, office worker.

Banners calling for a No vote for independence. Photo: AFP (Ponce preferred to only give her name and age, not her picture or job title as she feels that being anti the referendum will cause her trouble)

I do not support a referendum under current conditions. If a legal referendum had been negotiated long ago or if it is negotiated in the future, I would vote and vote no.

I am Catalan and therefore Spanish. It is the same.

My mother was born in Madrid, but she grew up here and feels the same as me. As Catalan as Spanish. She thinks independence is absurd, it seems pathetic that the independence movement wants to make Catalonia something 'smaller' at a time of globization.

My father has never had a feeling for independence but for years he has been very disappointed with how the PP leads the country and that has made him think about independence.

I believe that the Catalan government, together with a well-designed media campaign, have succeeded in gaining an independence spirit under constant manipulation. Public television has been talking about 'l'estad espanyol' for a decade and the country referring to Catalonia. That is to say that a TV that we all pay for, not of one party or another, but all, has been lying systematically for a decade.

In the previous vote for independence, they lost with 47.74 percent. Independence does not have the popular majority. But for two years I have not ceased to hear 'la volunta del poble' and 'procès'. And now 'volem be lliures'. I also want to be free but without this pantomime of democracy and their dirty games.

The remaining 50.62 percent are not free to carry flags of their country(Spain) - if they wanted to - because they are called a fascist, or if they take a Spanish flag to the Barça stadium that is ‘provoking'.

I think there are revolutions that drive change. I followed and supported with enthusiasm the movement of the indignados but this is neither democracy nor oppression. It is a separatist movement going for yes at all costs and disguising it with words like oppression and fascism.

The relationship between Spain and Catalonia is broken forever. When I think of Catalonia I think of Marx's phrase 'Nationalism is an invention of the bourgeoisie to divide the proletariat'.

Carla Comadran Casas, 27, Student.

I think of the Spanish State as an Imperialist State, therefore I will vote, and I believe in the right to decide. Catalonia has for centuries been systematically imposed with a culture that isn't its own and it has been forced to be represented by homogeneous and centralist laws that can not include the differences between different cultures inside the Spanish peninsula. The independence movement has grown, I would say since 2006, when the Estatut that had been voted for by 73 percent of the Catalan people was taken down by the Constitutional Court.

Obviously the actions of the Spanish government recently have had an effect on the people’s attitude towards the vote - a nation that isn’t oppressed and is autonomous doesn’t have reasons to rebel. Sadly, the Spanish State has always exerted a commanding role towards Catalonia and the other Peninsular nations. Catalonia and Spain are siblings, nations that have common roots and historical bonds that nobody can deny, but there’s no way that that means one can rule above the other. I believe in Catalonia there is a mixed attitude towards Independence. Everyone wants to vote, though.