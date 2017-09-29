Advertisement

Catalan government says over 2,300 polling stations are ready for referendum

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
29 September 2017
14:01 CEST+02:00
independencereferendumcatalonia

Share this article

Catalan government says over 2,300 polling stations are ready for referendum
A plastic ballot box unveiled by the regional government ahead of the referendum. Photo: Josep Lago/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
29 September 2017
14:01 CEST+02:00
More than 2,300 polling stations are ready for the Catalan independence referendum slated for Sunday but banned by Madrid, the regional separatist government said Friday.

Spokesman Jordi Turull told reporters there would be "2,315 polling stations all over the region" and more than 7,200 people involved in holding the referendum despite a crackdown by Madrid.

"A total of 5.3 million Catalans who have the right to vote are called to vote," he said.

At the end of the press briefing, Turull, Catalan Vice-President Oriol Junqueras and Raul Romeva, in charge of foreign relations for the Catalan executive, unveiled a plastic ballot box with a regional government stamp on it.

Police have for days been seizing electoral items such as ballot papers as they follow orders to stop the referendum from taking place, after courts ruled it unconstitutional.

But they had failed to find any ballot boxes until Thursday, when police seized 100 from a warehouse in a Catalan town, although the company in charge alleged they were destined for internal elections at the FC Barcelona football club.

READ ALSO: Millions of ballots seized by police ahead of Catalan vote

Over the past few days, judges and prosecutors have also ordered the closure of websites linked to the vote and the detention of key members of the team organising the referendum.

The electoral board set up to oversee the vote has been dissolved, and on Wednesday a judge ordered police to prevent public buildings from being used as polling stations.

Opinion polls show Catalans are split on the issue of independence, but a large majority want to vote in a legitimate referendum to settle the matter.

READ ALSO: Anti-independence Catalans could be 'silent majority'

And Catalonia's separatist executive has vowed to go ahead despite Madrid's ban.

Junqueras told reporters that if "someone closes a polling station, there is an alternative for citizens to vote," without giving further details.

He urged people to vote "responsibly" and "not to yield to provocations of those who want to stop the vote."

independencereferendumcatalonia

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

10 facts on Catalan President and pro-independence leader Carles Puigdemont

Spain heads for showdown over Catalan independence referendum

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Spanish curbs on Catalan referendum 'appear to violate fundamental rights': UN experts

Millions of ballots seized by police ahead of Catalan vote

Analysis: Could Madrid do more to convince Catalans?

Thousands of students take to Barcelona's streets in defence of Catalan vote
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement

Spain is shipping in police to boost forces in Catalonia...on a Loony Tunes boat

Seven reasons why autumn is the very best season in Spain

Winter is coming: First snowfall arrives in Spain

Spain expels North Korea ambassador over nuclear tests
Advertisement
3,050 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain
  2. Millions of ballots seized by police ahead of Catalan vote
  3. Police arrest 11 Russians in Marbella for money laundering
  4. Suspected Spanish Isis recruiter arrested in Belgium
  5. Spain releases Swedish-Turkish writer wanted by Turkey
Advertisement

Noticeboard

25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
View all notices
Advertisement