Advertisement

Analysis: Could Madrid do more to convince Catalans?

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
29 September 2017
08:13 CEST+02:00
cataloniaindependencereferendum

Share this article

Analysis: Could Madrid do more to convince Catalans?
Pro-independence demonstrators in Barcelona. Photo: Josep Lago/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
29 September 2017
08:13 CEST+02:00
"Authoritarian repression," "a violation of our basic rights," "the fall of democracy."

While these sound like accusations levelled at a dictatorship, they are in fact words used by Catalonia's separatist leader Carles Puigdemont to describe the Spanish government's crackdown on a banned independence referendum he wants to hold anyway on October 1.

These and other declarations have grabbed the headlines as Catalan separatist leaders multiply interviews and statements in an attempt to gain international support for a break with Spain.

Worried that it is being portrayed as the bad guy, Madrid went on the offensive just weeks before the planned vote, with foreign reporters invited to briefings with government figures to get their version of the story across.

On Tuesday, Enric Millo, the central government's representative in Catalonia, apologised to journalists "because it would have made sense to meet earlier," before speaking about the situation for more than two hours, refuting claims his government had never tried to negotiate or it was waging "repression".

Polls show that Catalonia is deeply divided over independence, but an overwhelming majority would like to vote in a legal referendum to settle the matter. The Constitutional Court has ruled it illegal though, hence why Madrid is trying to stop it.

Key members of the team organising the referendum were detained last week and then set free pending further investigation. This sparked angry protests in Barcelona, other Catalan cities and even Madrid that were relayed on televisions around the world.

VIDEO: Angry protests break out in Barcelona after police detain Catalan officials

Websites promoting the referendum have been shut down, and thousands of police have been deployed to help guard polling stations and stop people from accessing them on Sunday.

Madrid points out that the decisions have all been taken by judges and prosecutors.

But still it has been accused of taking "political prisoners" -- as declared by Pablo Iglesias, leader of the far-left Podemos party -- online censorship and other rights violations.

The problem, says political analyst Ana Salazar, is that Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and his ministers have focused solely on the illegal nature of the vote, leaving their narrative rather "flat."

In the meantime, the Catalan executive's tale includes all the elements of a good story -- "victimisation" and a sense they are fighting a "noble cause," says Salazar.

The Catalan government has not gained the support it needs from foreign leaders, at least publicly.

And the only way it will succeed is by trying to convince them "that the Spanish state is oppressing" the northeastern region, says Salazar.

In Catalonia, resentment is growing.

"They haven't tried to convince people that they want us to remain with the rest of the country," complains Eva de las Heras, a 51-year-old Catalan consultant.

She says she was not pro-independence until last week, when the arrests angered her so much she changed her mind.

"People are hurt, this is about pride, about feelings," she said.

Madrid has also made clumsy moves. The decision for instance to charter a ferry decked with a giant drawing of Looney Tunes characters including Tweetie Pie to house police sent to Catalonia was met with derision.

The hashtag #FreeTweety became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter, and the little yellow bird an emblem for Catalan separatists' fight to vote.

READ ALSO: Spain ships in police to Catalonia... on a Loony Tunes boat

Analysts say the government has not poured effort into convincing Catalans as it doesn't want to give an illegal referendum legitimacy by launching a campaign.

As such, the situation is markedly different from last year's Brexit vote, which London had agreed to.

But Caroline Gray, an expert on nationalist movements in Spain at Aston University, says both those in Britain's "Remain" camp and Madrid were over-confident.

"The Remain campaign thought they would win the referendum," she says, and they lost, with Britain choosing to leave the EU.

"Rajoy seems to have the attitude that if I don't respond to all this, then eventually it will blow over. 'If I keep saying no, support will die down for independence'."

But it hasn't, and fears are growing that the Catalan society will be left damaged.

"Public relations can't heal a divided region and nor, alas, can Madrid's fumbling response to the challenge," The Observer summed up Sunday in an editorial.

"It is time for both sides to pause and ponder the damage. It's time to pull back."

Feature by AFP's Marianne Barriaux.

cataloniaindependencereferendum

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

10 facts on Catalan President and pro-independence leader Carles Puigdemont

Spain heads for showdown over Catalan independence referendum

Catalan government says over 2,300 polling stations are ready for referendum

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Spanish curbs on Catalan referendum 'appear to violate fundamental rights': UN experts

Millions of ballots seized by police ahead of Catalan vote

Thousands of students take to Barcelona's streets in defence of Catalan vote
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement

Spain is shipping in police to boost forces in Catalonia...on a Loony Tunes boat

Seven reasons why autumn is the very best season in Spain

Winter is coming: First snowfall arrives in Spain

Spain expels North Korea ambassador over nuclear tests
Advertisement
3,050 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain
  2. Millions of ballots seized by police ahead of Catalan vote
  3. Police arrest 11 Russians in Marbella for money laundering
  4. Suspected Spanish Isis recruiter arrested in Belgium
  5. Spain releases Swedish-Turkish writer wanted by Turkey
Advertisement

Noticeboard

25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
View all notices
Advertisement