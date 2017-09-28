Advertisement

Video: Ballot papers printed at secret location ahead of Catalan referendum

Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
@leeroden89
28 September 2017
11:43 CEST+02:00
cataloniaindependencereferendum

Share this article

Video: Ballot papers printed at secret location ahead of Catalan referendum
A screenshot of the video.
Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
@leeroden89
28 September 2017
11:43 CEST+02:00
A new video shows ballot papers being printed at a secret location just a few days before Catalonia holds an independence referendum deemed unconstitutional by Spain's courts.

The video, sent to The Local by a member of the Sitges branch of pro-independence organization the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), shows a printing press printing hundreds of ballot papers to be used in Sunday's plebiscite, which the Spanish government wants to prevent from happening.

"None of us know where it is," the ANC member told The Local when asked about the location of the press. Police have seized close to ten million ballot papers and other items destined for the vote in the build-up, while pro-referendum campaigners have been using groups on Whatsapp and other messenger services to share instructions and information about the October 1st vote.

Catalan regional President Carles Puigdemont also shared the video through his official Twitter page on Thursday along with the caption "Minerva against Anubis". Minerva is the Roman goddess of wisdom, while Anubis is the Greek name for Egypt’s god of the afterlife, as well as the codename Spain's Guardia Civil gave to a raid on Catalan government headquarters on September 20th.

READ ALSO: Spain's police search Catalan headquarters amid referendum row

On Wednesday, Catalan police warned that public disorder may erupt after Spain ordered authorities to seal polling stations to prevent the referendum on independence from taking place.

Polls show people in the wealthy northeastern region are divided on the issue of independence, but a majority want to vote in a legitimate referendum to settle the matter. 

READ ALSO: Catalan police warn of public disorder if polling stations are closed on referendum day

cataloniaindependencereferendum

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

Millions of ballots seized by police ahead of Catalan vote

Analysis: Could Madrid do more to convince Catalans?

Thousands of students take to Barcelona's streets in defence of Catalan vote

Mayor of Barcelona calls for EU to mediate in Catalonia

Catalan police warn of public disorder if polling stations are closed on referendum day

Basque terrorist group ETA slams Madrid's opposition to Catalan independence vote

Trump: 'I think the people of Catalonia would stay with Spain'

Welcome to Catalonia's most pro-independence town
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn

Spain is shipping in police to boost forces in Catalonia...on a Loony Tunes boat
Advertisement

Seven reasons why autumn is the very best season in Spain

Winter is coming: First snowfall arrives in Spain

Spain expels North Korea ambassador over nuclear tests

Dozens of Spanish flights grounded in Ryanair cancellation chaos
Advertisement
3,050 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 12 signs you have cracked the Spanish language
  2. Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain
  3. Suspected Spanish Isis recruiter arrested in Belgium
  4. Trump: 'I think the people of Catalonia would stay with Spain'
  5. Police arrest 11 Russians in Marbella for money laundering
Advertisement

Noticeboard

25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
View all notices
Advertisement