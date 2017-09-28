Advertisement

Mayor of Barcelona calls for EU to mediate in Catalonia

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
28 September 2017
10:53 CEST+02:00
cataloniaindependencereferendum

Share this article

Mayor of Barcelona calls for EU to mediate in Catalonia
Barcelona mayor Ada Colau. Photo: Josep Lago/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
28 September 2017
10:53 CEST+02:00
Barcelona's mayor Ada Colau has called for European Union mediation in the standoff over Catalonia's planned independence referendum, in an opinion piece in Britain's Guardian.

"It is my obligation as mayor... to call on the European Commission to open a space for mediation between the Spanish and Catalan governments to find a negotiated and democratic solution," she wrote.

Barcelona "does not want a collision with unforeseen consequences. I am convinced most of our European partners do not want that either," she said.

Colau is against independence but she condemned the behaviour of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's "intransigent government" in Madrid, saying it had worsened the standoff with the Catalan regional government.

Legal action against Catalan officials "will only help raise social tensions and block any possibility of finding a way out of the conflict," she said.

"The Spanish government has allowed the Catalan conflict to escalate from an internal dispute to a European conflict," she said, adding that Europe could not be "passive" over the Catalan issue.

"Defending the fundamental rights of Catalan citizens against a wave of repression from the Spanish state is also the same as defending the rights of Spanish and European citizens," she said.

READ ALSO: Catalan police warn of public disorder if polling stations are closed on referendum day

The Catalan government has vowed to press ahead with Sunday's plebiscite in the wealthy northeastern region despite a crackdown by Madrid which wants to prevent a vote ruled unconstitutional by the courts.

The showdown is one of Spain's biggest political crises since the end of the dictatorship of General Francisco Franco four decades ago.

The referendum has deeply divided Catalonia, which is home to about 7.5 million people and accounts for about a fifth of the country's economy.

READ ALSO: Anti-independence Catalans keep low profile but could be 'silent majority'

cataloniaindependencereferendum

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

Thousands of students take to Barcelona's streets in defence of Catalan vote

Video: Ballot papers printed at secret location ahead of Catalan referendum

Catalan police warn of public disorder if polling stations are closed on referendum day

Basque terrorist group ETA slams Madrid's opposition to Catalan independence vote

Trump: 'I think the people of Catalonia would stay with Spain'

Welcome to Catalonia's most pro-independence town

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont could face arrest over referendum

Police probes Catalan referendum website developers
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn

Spain is shipping in police to boost forces in Catalonia...on a Loony Tunes boat
Advertisement

Seven reasons why autumn is the very best season in Spain

Winter is coming: First snowfall arrives in Spain

Spain expels North Korea ambassador over nuclear tests

Dozens of Spanish flights grounded in Ryanair cancellation chaos
Advertisement
3,050 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 12 signs you have cracked the Spanish language
  2. Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain
  3. Suspected Spanish Isis recruiter arrested in Belgium
  4. Trump: 'I think the people of Catalonia would stay with Spain'
  5. Police arrest 11 Russians in Marbella for money laundering
Advertisement

Noticeboard

25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
View all notices
Advertisement