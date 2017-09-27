Advertisement

Basque terrorist group ETA slams Madrid's opposition to Catalan independence vote

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
27 September 2017
11:42 CEST+02:00
cataloniaindependencereferendumeta

Share this article

Basque terrorist group ETA slams Madrid's opposition to Catalan independence vote
File photo of ETA members issuing a communique. Photo: Gara.net / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
27 September 2017
11:42 CEST+02:00
The Basque separatist group ETA on Wednesday condemned Madrid's opposition to the planned independence referendum in Catalonia, saying it had "trampled on the rights" of the Catalan people.

"The Spanish state is a prison for the people, and this is shown by denying the national identity of the Catalan countries," ETA said in a statement published in the Basque newspaper Gara.

"The Spanish state has also become a prison for democracy, since it has trampled on the rights of the Catalans."   

The wealthy northeastern region of Catalonia is scheduled to hold an independence referendum on October 1 despite a crackdown by Madrid which wants to prevent a vote deemed unconstitutional by the courts.

READ MORE Trump: I think the people of Catalonia would stay with Spain

Spanish security forces on Tuesday began working to "neutralise" polling stations for the vote.

ETA was blamed for the deaths of 829 people in a decades-long campaign of violence for an independent state in the Basque region, which straddles the Spanish-French border.

The group carried out its last attack in 2010 and disarmed in April this year.

Some former ETA members have joined a Franco-Spanish Basque political party called Sortu that is working for "full freedom" for the region's 2.2 million people.

The regional leader of Spain's Basque Country, Inigo Urkullu, urged Madrid on Sunday to allow independence referendums like those held in Scotland and Quebec.

ETA said in its statement Wednesday that "civil and political rights are again at issue".

"And in order to violate them" the government in Madrid has "not needed to use the pretext of armed struggle. It has been shown that the notion that 'without violence everything is possible' was totally false."
 

cataloniaindependencereferendumeta

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

Trump: 'I think the people of Catalonia would stay with Spain'

Welcome to Catalonia's most pro-independence town

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont could face arrest over referendum

Police probes Catalan referendum website developers

'We are Catalans': Scots voice referendum solidarity

In southern Spain, concern and rejection of Catalan referendum

Rajoy asks Catalan leaders to admit referendum 'won't happen'

To vote or not, independence or not: Catalonia divided
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn

Spain is shipping in police to boost forces in Catalonia...on a Loony Tunes boat
Advertisement

Seven reasons why autumn is the very best season in Spain

Winter is coming: First snowfall arrives in Spain

Spain expels North Korea ambassador over nuclear tests

Dozens of Spanish flights grounded in Ryanair cancellation chaos
Advertisement
3,029 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
  2. 12 signs you have cracked the Spanish language
  3. Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain
  4. 'We are Catalans': Scots voice referendum solidarity
  5. Police probes Catalan referendum website developers
Advertisement

Noticeboard

25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
View all notices
Advertisement