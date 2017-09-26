Advertisement

12 signs you have cracked the Spanish language

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
26 September 2017
10:23 CEST+02:00
languageexpat

Share this article

12 signs you have cracked the Spanish language
Photo: tupungato/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
26 September 2017
10:23 CEST+02:00
How do you know when you've really mastered the Spanish language? If you can tick off most of the signs on this list, then you'll be well on your way.

1. When no matter what somebody says, whether it be good or bad, it is never feels wrong to throw in a claro or a couple of vales whenever an opportunity presents itself.

2. When you know exactly how to order your drink without hesitation - You can order a vaso of wine, a caña of beer or a copa of gintonic (never gin AND tonic for that may confuse everyone involved).


Say goodbye to ordering a small or large beer but instead start using these Spanish measurements: Caña, tubo, doble, jarra, tanque, mini (a mini ironically being anything but small at 750 ml). Photo: Wavebreakmedia/Depositphotos.

3. When you start taking on the accents or slang words of particular regions. There is nothing better than hearing an Anglophone saying "Madrizzz me mola mogollón" in a Madrileño drawl, or someone who has spent a lot of time in Andalusia and starts dropping letters from words with such ease you would never have thought they were supposed to be there in the first place, like a casual "¿Qué ‘ase, illo?".

READ ALSO:  Ten things never to do when dining in Spain

4. When after long days and nights trying to get your head around the subjunctive clause, you finally feel like you have understood it and can even use it well, only to discover nearly everyone uses it incorrectly anyway.

5. When you start taking in the enormous pleasure that is swearing constantly and for no particular reason in Spanish. Slipping in a casual "Joder, I have just lost €50" or a "Jodderrrrr, look how cheap this jamón is". You know you have peaked when you start playing with your vulgarities. Perhaps it is so cold that you are pooing yourself (me cago de frío) or maybe you have started replacing "oh crap" with a "oh communion wafer" (hostia).

They are obviously getting on "¡de puta madre!"- Not to be confused with "tu puta madre". Photo: Goodluz/Depositphotos

6.      You start saying English words with a Spanish accent: It is never WiFi but weefee. Not Harry Potter but Herrrry Poterrr. I haven’t caught myself saying Espain yet, but I know this is the next step.

7.      When you finally manage to master the difference between Ser and Estar, and you know that in a restaurant situation, the olive oil es bueno (of good quality) and the waiter estábueno (handsome).


"Oyé, qué bueno está el camarero…..y además es buena gente"…The same word meaning two very different things with Ser and Estar. Photo: Lightwavemedia/Depositphotos

8.      When you spot false friends or incorrect word endings a mile away. When you say you are constipado/a, you are referring to your nose, not your bottom. When you say something embarrassing, it doesn’t usually mean you are embarazada and when ordering a chicken dish at the restaurant you certainly never, ever order polla.

READ MORE: The eleven most annoying Spanish false friends of all time 

9.      When you read a text message from a Spanish friend and are able to decipher Spanish text slang. Suddenly "Sipp wapa, por k estan payá" becomes clear to you, even if you do have to read it out loud to clarify it. You especially know that you are a winner, when you start laughing in Spanish jajaja

10.  When the interjecting noises you have never, ever had to think about before, start to slowly change. For example, you hit your head on the doorframe and you shout "AY" instead of "OW" or when you start replacing brain farts or gaps in your speech, "erm" goes to "ey". Maybe you are even knocking on doors saying "Toc Toc" before you enter a room! (Although telling a Toc Toc joke would surely be taking things too far…)


"Like", "um", "basically" and "so" are replaced with "pues", "o sea", "bueno" and "a ver". Which all mean: Give me a second, my mouth is moving faster than my brain is making thoughts. Photo: wavebreakmedia/Depositphotos

11.  When even animals start changing their language. Dogs do not go "woof" but instead "guau" and the cock no longer goes ‘"cockledoodledoo" but "kikirikí".

12.  When your Spanish gets better but it means your English starts to get a little worse. Your friends laugh when you go home because you start translating from Spanish with errors like: "I want to take a beer later" and then when you ask them if they will be joining you "You are coming, no?"

This article was contributed by Naomi Swainson, who moved to Madrid from Edinburgh in the beginning of 2015, to escape The Scottish Haar and primarily, to pursue a lifelong desire to learn Spanish.

After two years of battling with the ups and downs of learning a language, Naomi - who now works for bab.la, the online dictionary and language-learning portal - feels she is finally getting to grips with the local lingo.

languageexpat

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

The eleven most annoying Spanish false friends of all time

Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish

Digital Nomad? Here's Why Remote Workers Are Flocking To Spain

How I went from clueless guiri to Madrid music sensation in just one year

Top ten naughty Spanish expressions for sex

Eleven Spanish words that English must adopt right now

The ultimate guide to Spanish wedding etiquette

Overseas voters urged to have their say in the UK general election
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn

Spain is shipping in police to boost forces in Catalonia...on a Loony Tunes boat

Seven reasons why autumn is the very best season in Spain

Advertisement

Winter is coming: First snowfall arrives in Spain

Spain expels North Korea ambassador over nuclear tests

Dozens of Spanish flights grounded in Ryanair cancellation chaos

Nine key pitfalls of Catalonia's independence referendum
Advertisement
3,029 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
  2. 12 signs you have cracked the Spanish language
  3. In southern Spain, concern and rejection of Catalan referendum
  4. 'We are Catalans': Scots voice referendum solidarity
  5. Police probes Catalan referendum website developers
Advertisement

Noticeboard

25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
View all notices
Advertisement