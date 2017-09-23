Advertisement

Rajoy asks Catalan leaders to admit referendum 'won't happen'

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
23 September 2017
17:31 CEST+02:00
cataloniareferendumindependencevotemariano rajoy

Share this article

Rajoy asks Catalan leaders to admit referendum 'won't happen'
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy. Photo: Javier Soriano/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
23 September 2017
17:31 CEST+02:00
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy asked Catalan separatist leaders on Saturday to own up that they can't hold an outlawed independence referendum after a crackdown dealt them a serious blow this week.

"It would be sensible, reasonable and democratic to stop and say, there won't be a referendum, which they know won't happen," Rajoy told members of his conservative Popular Party at an event in the Balearic Islands.

Madrid has used all the legal arsenal at its disposal to stop the vote from taking place on October 1st in a region deeply divided over independence.

Catalan leaders, however, say they are still determined to see the referendum through even if they recognise their plans have been seriously hindered.

Key members of the team organising the vote are being investigated for disobedience, embezzlement of public funds and malfeasance.

Prosecutors are pushing for possible sedition charges against leaders of protests in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Madrid has tightened control over the region's finances and the Constitutional Court fined 24 referendum organisers €6,000 to €12,000 ($7,200 to $14,300) a day until they stopped.

These included members of an electoral board set up for the referendum which was subsequently hastily dissolved by the regional government.

Further adding pressure, Spain's interior ministry said Saturday it would coordinate all police forces in Catalonia in operations related to stopping the banned referendum.

These include the Mossos d'Esquadra, regional police normally managed directly by the Catalan interior department whose chief Joaquim Forn retorted it was an attempt to take over command of the force which they would not "accept."

All these measures have damaged separatist plans to conduct a referendum with a semblance of legitimacy, even if it was never going to be recognised by Madrid.

Still, Catalonia's President Carles Puigdemont on Saturday posted another link to a website that lists places where Catalans will be able to vote, after others were taken down.

On the streets of Barcelona, meanwhile, protests had dwindled on Saturday.

Several dozen students were still rallying in a University of Barcelona building in the city centre, but other street gatherings had dissolved.

Polls show Catalans are sharply divided on whether they want independence or not, with the latest survey in July showing 49.4 percent against and 41.1 percent in favour.

Despite the divisions, a large majority of Catalans want to vote in a legitimate referendum to settle the matter.

cataloniareferendumindependencevotemariano rajoy

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

Want to go on a real adventure and help a disadvantaged community at the same time? You can, and here's how...

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

To vote or not, independence or not: Catalonia divided

Catalonia's independence referendum: how the disputed vote led to crackdown

Spain is shipping in police to boost forces in Catalonia...on a Loony Tunes boat

OPINION: Catalonia’s de facto independence

ANALYSIS: Catalonia closes ranks against Spain in referendum row

Protesters gather in Barcelona as Catalan referendum dealt a blow

Scottish leader raises concern over Catalonia crisis

Catalans rally into the night after major escalation of tensions with Madrid
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Winter is coming: First snowfall arrives in Spain

Spain expels North Korea ambassador over nuclear tests

Dozens of Spanish flights grounded in Ryanair cancellation chaos
Advertisement

Nine key pitfalls of Catalonia's independence referendum

How Spain became the world leader in organ transplants

Bilbao health authority in hot water over cocaine sniffing 'kit'

Spain to spend big at borders tightening defences to stop migrants
Advertisement
3,049 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven reasons why autumn is the very best season in Spain
  2. Spain is shipping in police to boost forces in Catalonia...on a Loony Tunes boat
  3. MEPs urge Spain to release Swedish-Turkish writer Hamza Yalcin
  4. Catalonia's independence referendum: how the disputed vote led to crackdown
  5. Catalans rally into the night after major escalation of tensions with Madrid
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
View all notices
Advertisement