Advertisement

MEPs urge Spain to release Swedish-Turkish writer Hamza Yalcin

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
21 September 2017
17:11 CEST+02:00
hamza yalcinturkeyspain

Share this article

MEPs urge Spain to release Swedish-Turkish writer Hamza Yalcin
Swedish-Turkish writer Hamza Yalcin. Photo: Private
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
21 September 2017
17:11 CEST+02:00
Nine Swedish members of the European Parliament have written to Spain's prime minister and justice minister, demanding the release of Swedish-Turkish journalist Hamza Yalcin.

The letter is signed by Swedish MEPs Max Andersson and Bodil Valero of the Green Party; Malin Björk of the Left Party; Fredrick Federley of the Centre Party; Anna Hedh, Olle Ludvigsson, Jens Nilsson and Marita Ulvskog of the Social Democrats; and Soraya Post of Feminist Initiative.

It calls on Spain to release Yalcin, who is being held on Turkey's orders.

"The only crime Mr Yalcin is guilty of is criticizing Mr Erdogan," they write.

Yalcin, who has lived in Sweden since 1984 and has dual Swedish-Turkish citizenship, was arrested on August 3rd at Barcelona's El Prat airport and is being held while a Spanish court decides whether to extradite him or not.

Jonathan Lundqvist, head of Reporters Without Borders in Sweden, has criticized the arrest as an attempt by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "to extend his power beyond the country's borders".

"He wants to show that he can get at critics even if they are not in the country. This is an abuse of international police cooperation, which risks having major consequences," he said in a statement last month.

Yalcin, who writes for Odak, a left-wing online magazine critical of the government in Ankara, is wanted in Turkey based on two allegations, one relating to insulting Erdogan and another relating to terrorism.

His arrest comes as alarm grows over press freedom in Turkey under Erdogan, with foreign reporters also being caught up in the crackdown.

hamza yalcinturkeyspain

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

Want to go on a real adventure and help a disadvantaged community at the same time? You can, and here's how...

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

Swedish tourist held in Barcelona over alleged sex assaults

Erdogan critic urges Spain to block his extradition to Turkey

Spain releases German-Turkish writer sought by Ankara

Spain urged to free Swedish-Turkish writer Hamza Yalcin

Sweden aids journalist held in Spain on Turkey warrant

Swedish writer wanted by Turkey arrested in Spain

Two Swiss tourists die whilst hiking in Spain

UN asks Switzerland not to extradite militant to Spain after torture claims
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Spain expels North Korea ambassador over nuclear tests

Dozens of Spanish flights grounded in Ryanair cancellation chaos

Nine key pitfalls of Catalonia's independence referendum
Advertisement

How Spain became the world leader in organ transplants

Bilbao health authority in hot water over cocaine sniffing 'kit'

Spain to spend big at borders tightening defences to stop migrants

Catalan independence: 'Politicians are acting like children with a box of matches'
Advertisement
3,067 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven reasons why autumn is the very best season in Spain
  2. Spain takes control of Catalonia's finances to block referendum
  3. VIDEO: Angry protests break out in Barcelona as police detain Catalan officials
  4. Spain seizes Catalan referendum posters and summons mayors
  5. Madrid has imposed 'de facto' state of emergency in Catalonia
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
View all notices
Advertisement