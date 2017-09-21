Scottish leader raises concern over Catalonia crisis

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
21 September 2017
15:55 CEST+02:00
cataloniaindependencereferendum

Share this article

Scottish leader raises concern over Catalonia crisis
Nicola Sturgeon has called for dialogue between Catalonia and Spain. Archive photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
21 September 2017
15:55 CEST+02:00
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon expressed concern Thursday about the Spanish government's crackdown in Catalonia, saying the right of self-determination should be respected everywhere

She was speaking after thousands of people took to the streets of Barcelona on Wednesday after police detained key members of the team organising an outlawed independence referendum for Catalonia set for October 1st.   

READ MORE:

"It is of course entirely legitimate for Spain to oppose independence for Catalonia, but what I think is of concern anywhere is for a state to seek to deny the right of a people to democratically express their will," Sturgeon told lawmakers.

"The right of self-determination is an important international principle, and I hope very much that it will be respected in Catalonia and everywhere else."

Sturgeon, the leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party, also called for dialogue between the Catalan and the Spanish governments to try to resolve the situation.

"That has got to be preferable to the sight of police officers seizing ballot papers and entering newspaper offices."   

The SNP secured a referendum on Scottish independence from the rest of Britain in 2014, but voters rejected their call by 55 percent to 45 percent.    

After Britain voted for Brexit last year, Sturgeon raised the possibility of another referendum for Scotland, although she has since pulled back from the idea.

INTERVIEW: 'Politicians are acting like children with a box of matches'

cataloniaindependencereferendum

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

Want to go on a real adventure and help a disadvantaged community at the same time? You can, and here's how...

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

Protesters gather in Barcelona as Catalan referendum dealt a blow

Catalans rally into the night after major escalation of tensions with Madrid

VIDEO: Angry protests break out in Barcelona as police detain Catalan officials

Madrid has imposed 'de facto' state of emergency in Catalonia

Spain police search Catalan govt headquarters amid referendum row

Spain takes control of Catalonia's finances to block referendum

Spain seizes Catalan referendum posters and summons mayors

Catalonia will face 'brutal impoverishment' as an independent state, warns Spain

Recent highlights

Spain expels North Korea ambassador over nuclear tests

Dozens of Spanish flights grounded in Ryanair cancellation chaos

Nine key pitfalls of Catalonia's independence referendum
Advertisement

How Spain became the world leader in organ transplants

Bilbao health authority in hot water over cocaine sniffing 'kit'

Spain to spend big at borders tightening defences to stop migrants

Catalan independence: 'Politicians are acting like children with a box of matches'
3,043 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven reasons why autumn is the very best season in Spain
  2. Spain takes control of Catalonia's finances to block referendum
  3. VIDEO: Angry protests break out in Barcelona as police detain Catalan officials
  4. Spain seizes Catalan referendum posters and summons mayors
  5. Madrid has imposed 'de facto' state of emergency in Catalonia

Noticeboard

11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
View all notices