Winter is coming: First snowfall arrives in Spain

The Pyrenees and Cantabrian mountain ranges in northern Spain received their first snow fall of the season this week as temperatures plummeted.
READ ALSO: Seven reasons why autumn is the very best season in Spain
Parts of the Picos de Europa received 5cm of snow, a record for mid-September.
But despite the snow blanketing the highest peaks, winter sport lovers will have to wait until December for the ski-resorts to open.
Still, it’s never too early to plan,
READ: Eight amazing ski resorts in Spain