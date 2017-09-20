Winter is coming: First snowfall arrives in Spain

Photo: Pablo Yunyas / Flickr Creative Commons

The summer tan hasn’t even started to fade and yet Spain’s northern mountains have already received a dusting of snow.

The Pyrenees and Cantabrian mountain ranges in northern Spain received their first snow fall of the season this week as temperatures plummeted.

READ ALSO: Seven reasons why autumn is the very best season in Spain

Parts of the Picos de Europa received 5cm of snow, a record for mid-September.

But despite the snow blanketing the highest peaks, winter sport lovers will have to wait until December for the ski-resorts to open.

Still, it’s never too early to plan,

READ: Eight amazing ski resorts in Spain



Photo: AFP