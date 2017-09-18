Advertisement

Catalonia will face 'brutal impoverishment' as an independent state, warns Spain

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
18 September 2017
17:24 CEST+02:00
cataloniaindependencereferendum

Share this article

Catalonia will face 'brutal impoverishment' as an independent state, warns Spain
Graffiti depicting an Estelada, symbol of independence, in Barcelona. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
18 September 2017
17:24 CEST+02:00
Catalonia would suffer "brutal" impoverishment if it splits from Spain, with a deep plunge in its economic output, Spain's economy minister warned Monday ahead of a disputed independence referendum in the region.

"The general impoverishment of the society would be brutal. GDP could fall between 25 and 30 percent and unemployment double," Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in an interview with radio Cope.  

An independent Catalonia would find itself outside of the eurozone so 75 percent of its products would be slapped with tarifs, banks would have to relocate, and the region would have to set up its own currency, he added.   

"The independence of Catalonia would be absolutely irrational from an economic point of view," the minister said.   

READ MORE:

Catalonia, which accounts for a fifth of Spain's economy and is roughly the size of Belgium, is slated to hold an independence referendum on October 1st, which Madrid and Spanish courts have declared illegal.

The referendum has not had an impact on the economy because financial markets do not think Catalan independence is a "minimally viable and acceptable scenario", the economy minister said.

Catalonia's pro-secession regional government argues that an independent Catalonia would be able to decide its own fiscal policy and investments, which would boost its GDP.

It says Catalonia currently pays billions more in taxes to Madrid each year than it gets back in investments and services but this would end if the region split from Spain.

The Catalan government estimates it pays €16 billion ($19 billion) more to Madrid than it gets back, or about 8.0 percent of it the region's GDP.    

Spain's central government, which uses a different calculation, puts the figure at around 10 billion euros, or 5.0 percent of Catalonia's economic output.

Catalonia, home to around 7.5 million people, is tied with Madrid for the title of Spain's richest region.

Its unemployment rate stood at 13.2 percent in the second quarter, lower than the 17.2 percent rate posted for all of Spain.

cataloniaindependencereferendum

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Spain seizes Catalan referendum posters and summons mayors

Spanish police seize pro-Catalan referendum pamphlets

Worried Catalan employers make referendum back-up plans

Catalonia's mayors caught in referendum crossfire

'We will vote' say 700 Catalan mayors in referendum protest

Thousands of Basques march in solidarity with Catalan independence vote

Nine key pitfalls of Catalonia's independence referendum

Spain tightens control over Catalan spending as tensions soar
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How Spain became the world leader in organ transplants

Bilbao health authority in hot water over cocaine sniffing 'kit'

Spain to spend big at borders tightening defences to stop migrants
Advertisement

Catalan independence: 'Politicians are acting like children with a box of matches'

Ceuta and Melilla: the Spanish enclaves at the centre of the fight against terrorism

'Goodbye Spain': Million march for independent Catalonia

Spanish Red Cross worker killed by patient in Afghanistan
Advertisement
3,061 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Nine key pitfalls of Catalonia's independence referendum
  2. Thousands of Basques march in solidarity with Catalan independence vote
  3. Catalonia will face 'brutal impoverishment' as an independent state, warns Spain
  4. Worried Catalan employers make referendum back-up plans
  5. Spanish police seize pro-Catalan referendum pamphlets
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
View all notices
Advertisement