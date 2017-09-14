Real Madrid star benched over infected pimple from shaving legs

Marco Asensio missed the opening Champions League match. Photo: AFP

Rising star Marco Asensio missed out on his club’s Champions League opener on Wednesday due to an infection caused by shaving his legs.

Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid’s coach, revealed the unusual affliction at a pre-match press conference on Wednesday claiming that the 21-year-old midfielder was “unable to pull his socks up due to an infected pimple”.

Zidane said he would aim to be fully recovered for La Liga match against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

The news caused mirth on twitter with even Gary Lineker taking a swipe.

Marco Asensio is out of Real Madrid's team due to an infected pimple after shaving his legs. Never would've happened in my day. We waxed. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 13, 2017

1956: Man City keeper Bert Trautmann breaks his neck, plays rest of match



2017: Marco Asensio out due to infected pimple from shaving legs pic.twitter.com/CoLlSAO4xX — 🐒(@AL95LA) September 14, 2017

Asensio’s absence caused little damage as Real Madrid swept to victory with a 3-0 win over APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday.