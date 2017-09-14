Advertisement

Real Madrid star benched over infected pimple from shaving legs

The Local
news@thelocal.es
14 September 2017
10:28 CEST+02:00
footballasensio

Marco Asensio missed the opening Champions League match. Photo: AFP
Rising star Marco Asensio missed out on his club’s Champions League opener on Wednesday due to an infection caused by shaving his legs.

Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid’s coach, revealed the unusual affliction at a pre-match press conference on Wednesday claiming that the 21-year-old midfielder was “unable to pull his socks up due to an infected pimple”.

Zidane said he would aim to be fully recovered for La Liga match against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

The news caused mirth on twitter with even Gary Lineker taking a swipe.

 

Asensio’s absence caused little damage as Real Madrid swept to victory with a 3-0 win over APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday.

footballasensio

