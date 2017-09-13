Advertisement

Policeman stabbed to death in Valencia by Swede suspected of 'body in suitcase' murder

Fiona Govan
Fiona Govan
fiona.govan@thelocal.com
13 September 2017
17:32 CEST+02:00
valenciasuitcase murder

Photo: Policia Nacional
A police officer was stabbed to death in Valencia as he attempted to arrest a man suspected of killing a man and leaving his chopped up corpse in a suitcase on a city street.

Blas Gámez Ortiz, 51, a sub-inspector in the National Police murder squad in the eastern coastal city was fatally stabbed as he attempted to detain a suspect, after following a trail of blood from the suitcase to a property in the Russafa neighbourhood.

Subinspector Don Blas Gámez, del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía, asesinado en acto de servicio; descanse en paz pic.twitter.com/CPseBkrkOy

— MV (@elmovimientov) September 13, 2017

The suspect, named as Pierre Danilo, 36, was shot dead by a fellow officer at the scene.

He was suspected of being responsible for the murder of a man whose torso was discovered hidden in plastic bags in a suitcase dumped at bins near his home in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as a 42-year-old Spanish hairdresser named Alberto Enrique F. V. who worked in a salon in the centre of Valencia.

The blood trail and witness reports from neighbours led officers to 77, Calle Sueca and the home of Danilo, who has been identified as of South American origin and the holder of a Swedish passport.

Investigators now believe that on Sunday night Danilo murdered his victim, , who he had met a short time earlier, killing him while he was in the bedroom and then transferring him to the bathtub where cut the corpse into pieces before stuffing them into a suitcase.

One neighbour who lived in the flat below Danilo, reported the appearance of a red stain on his ceiling on Sunday night, while another told police he had seen Danilo struggling with a heavy suitcase, according to a report in El Pais.

Local newspaper Levante-EMV reported that Danilo had Swedish nationality and had served a long prison sentence there before moving to Spain.

Sweden's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday afternoon that they have been contacted about the incident by Spanish authorities and are investigating information that the perpetrator is a Swedish citizen but have yet to confirm it.

