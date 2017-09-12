Advertisement

Police ordered to seize ballot boxes ahead of Catalonia vote

AFP
news@thelocal.es
12 September 2017
17:03 CEST+02:00
cataloniaindependence

Share this article

Police ordered to seize ballot boxes ahead of Catalonia vote
Civil guards stand beside a box representing a ballot box and demonstrators holding up ballots for the Catalan referendum during a protest. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
12 September 2017
17:03 CEST+02:00
Prosecutors in Catalonia ordered police Tuesday to seize ballot boxes, election flyers or any item that could be used in a banned independence referendum called by the Spanish region's separatist executive.

The vote is set for October 1st and the northeastern region's separatists are determined to go ahead with it despite Madrid's refusal and a court ban, as a struggle between Catalonia and Spain's central government escalates dramatically.

On Tuesday, the chiefs of the Guardia Civil and National Police forces, and of the Mossos d'Esquadra -- a regional squad controlled by the Catalan government -- were called to the prosecutor's office in Barcelona.

They were then ordered to take action against authorities, civil servants or individuals "to avoid offences being committed," prosecutors said in a statement after the meeting.

READ MORE

Under Spanish law, prosecutors have the power to give instructions to judicial police forces in investigating offences, as do judges.   

"Police officers... will directly adopt the measures necessary to seize resources destined at preparing or holding an illegal referendum," they said in the statement.

Specifically, they ordered police to confiscate items such as "ballot boxes, electoral envelopes, instruction manuals for members of polling stations, election flyers, election propaganda."

Catalonia's pro-independence executive, headed up by regional president Carles Puigdemont, called the referendum last week and they have vowed to see it through despite a ban by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's conservative government and the Constitutional Court.

Prosecutors have launched an official complaint against Puigdemont and his government members, accusing them of civil disobedience, misfeasance and misappropriation of public funds -- the latter carrying jail sentences of up to eight years.

But the order given to the police forces leaves the Mossos d'Esquadra in particular in a tough spot.

On the one hand, by law they have to follow prosecutors' orders but they are also directly dependent on the regional government against which they have been told to act.    

Justice Minister Rafael Catala told Spanish television that "the Mossos are there to serve citizens, all of them, not just a few."   

Puigdemont, meanwhile, asked that the Catalan police force be left alone.    

"Their main function is to keep people safe," he told Rac1 radio.    "That's their priority," he added, refusing to say whether he would in turn tell the Mossos to disregard prosecutors' orders.

cataloniaindependence

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential Spanish phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

Rafa Nadal speaks out against Catalan independence

Catalan independence: 'Politicians are acting like children with a box of matches'

Catalan youths drive push for independence from Spain

Ten colourful Catalan phrases you should learn right now

La Diada: Six things you need to know

La Diada: Giant crowd expected to rally for Catalan independence

Catalan independence vote divides region's mayors

Catalan leader vows to see through independence bid
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Business as usual: Spain's no-nonsense approach after terror

Spanish cyclist dies from crash near Vuelta finale

Good news for travellers: Airport strikes called off as talks continue
Advertisement

New strike promises pain in Spain for train travellers on Sept 29

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn

Spaniard files paternity suit against Julio Iglesias

July smashes historical records for tourist arrivals in Spain despite backlash
Advertisement
3,273 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten colourful Catalan phrases you should learn right now
  2. La Diada: Giant crowd expected to rally for Catalan independence
  3. La Diada: Six things you need to know
  4. 'Goodbye Spain': Million march for independent Catalonia
  5. Business as usual: Spain's no-nonsense approach after terror
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
View all notices
Advertisement