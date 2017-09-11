Ten colourful Catalan phrases you should learn right now

1. DÉU N'HI DO! - There's no literal meaning, but this common exclamation means Wow! or Amazing! - in a good OR a bad sense.
Photo: Lluis Gene/AFP
2. FOTEM UN CAFÉ? Literal meaning: Let's 'make love' to a coffee. Real meaning: Let's go for a coffee. Used when you really, really want a coffee.
Photo: Tetra Pak/Flickr
3. S'HA ACABAT EL BROQUIL - Literal meaning: There is no broccoli left. Real meaning: The game is up. Used when you have uncovered someone's dastardly plans or you are putting a stop to their unacceptable behaviour.
Photo: CPB Photography/Flickr
4. SALUT I FORÇA AL CANUT! - Literal meaning: Good health, and strength to your purse. Real meaning: Good health, and strength to your balls. A canut was a purse made from a bull's scrotum so this common toast also wishes virility for its lucky recipients.
Photo: bushcraftusa.com
5. HE BEGUT OLI - Literal meaning: I've drunk oil. Real meaning: I've failed. Used after any visit to a government office in an attempt to complete an official procedure or file paperwork.
Photo: Bradley Gordon/Flickr
6. FER-NE CINC CÈNTIMS - Literal meaning: Make it five cents. Real meaning: Give me the short version. Used when you want a quick summary of something because you don't have the time (or patience) to chat.
Photo: Ellie LoNardo/Flickr
Photo: Billy Voon/Flickr
Photo: Alpha/Flickr
Photo: Caleb Lost/Flickr
Photo: Katherine Price/Flickr
By Steve Tallantyre a journalist based in Barcelona