Advertisement

Catalan leader vows to see through independence bid

AFP
news@thelocal.es
10 September 2017
03:57 CEST+02:00
cataloniaindependencereferendum

Share this article

Catalan leader vows to see through independence bid
People hold up ballots for the Catalan referendum on independence as they protest on Saturday against a police search of a newspaper suspected of having printed ballots for the banned referendum. PHOT
AFP
news@thelocal.es
10 September 2017
03:57 CEST+02:00
The president of Spain's Catalonia region on Saturday vowed to press ahead with an independence referendum, that Madrid insists would be illegal, calling for mass demonstrations next week in support of a split.
"We have the full force of the state against us," Carles Puigdemont told a meeting of party officials in Barcelona.
 
"Faced with judicial proceedings and threats... the regional government is more determined than ever" to hold the plebiscite as planned on October 1, he said.
 
After sparking Spain's deepest political crisis in 40 years this week by voting to push ahead with the referendum, Catalonia's separatist-controlled regional parliament upped the ante by passing a bill early Friday outlining a transition to a possible independent republic.
 
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy shot back at the Catalan government's plans.
 
"There will not be a referendum," Rajoy told officials from his conservative Party Popular on Saturday.
 
"It's my duty to preserve national unity," the premier said, adding that the laws passed by the regional government paving the way towards a referendum "illegal and anti-democratic."
 
Puigdemont, a lifelong proponent on independence for the region in northeast Spain, is hoping to mobilise supporters in a show of legitimacy in the face of Madrid's threats to halt the vote by any means possible.
 
He urged supporters of independence to take to the streets on Monday -- the region's national holiday.
 
"On Monday we will overwhelm them peacefully and democratically, as always," he said.
 
Opinion polls show that Catalans are evenly divided on independence. But over 70 percent want a referendum to take place to settle the matter, similar to the plebiscite held in Scotland in 2014.
 
The Catalan government staged a symbolic independence referendum in 2014, when more than 80 percent of participants voted to split from Spain -- though only 2.3 million of Catalonia's 5.4 million eligible voters took part.
 
 
cataloniaindependencereferendum

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential Spanish phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

Catalan independence vote divides region's mayors

Madrid toughens Catalonia stance as separatists push on

Rajoy brands Catalan referendum an 'intolerable act of disobedience'

Spain to charge Catalan leaders over independence vote

Spain asks Constitutional Court to block Catalan parliament referendum vote

Catalonia set for clash with Madrid over independence vote

Spain's treasurer threatens to penalize companies that pay tax to Catalonia and not Spain

Catalonia unveils beefed-up tax agency ahead of independence referendum
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn

Spaniard files paternity suit against Julio Iglesias

July smashes historical records for tourist arrivals in Spain despite backlash
Advertisement

Trump to host Spanish PM Rajoy at White House

Works begin to clean Spain's 'killer lake'

British insurance firm stripped of licence over fake holiday sickness claims

What a hoot: Alhambra welcomes new night time visitors
Advertisement
3,274 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
  2. Spanish cyclist dies from crash near Vuelta finale
  3. New strike promises pain in Spain for train travellers on Sept 29
  4. Good news for travellers: Airport strikes called off as talks continue
  5. Madrid toughens Catalonia stance as separatists push on
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
View all notices
Advertisement