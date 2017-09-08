Good news for travellers: Airport strikes called off as talks continue

Photo: AFP

Unions that called for 25 days of general strikes at airports across Spain starting on September 15th have delayed action pending further negotiations next week with airport authorities.

Car park staff, luggage-belt operators, security, IT, retail and catering staff had all vowed to down tools in a series of strikes over the next three months that promised to bring disruption to travellers.

READ MORE: Spanish airport strike horror looms from September

But unions have agreed to delay the start of strike action while talks continue to move in a positive direction.

But the strike action may not be averted if AENA fail to negotiate an agreement with workers’ unions by the end of the month deadline,

Francisco Javier Casado, of the airport workers section of the CC.OO has warned that strikes will be called in all Spanish airports by the end of October if talks break down.