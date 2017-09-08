Advertisement

Good news for travellers: Airport strikes called off as talks continue

The Local
news@thelocal.es
8 September 2017
17:01 CEST+02:00
strikeairport

Share this article

Good news for travellers: Airport strikes called off as talks continue
Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
8 September 2017
17:01 CEST+02:00
Unions that called for 25 days of general strikes at airports across Spain starting on September 15th have delayed action pending further negotiations next week with airport authorities.

Car park staff, luggage-belt operators, security, IT, retail and catering staff had all vowed to down tools in a series of strikes over the next three months that promised to bring disruption to travellers.

READ MORE: Spanish airport strike horror looms from September

But unions have agreed to delay the start of strike action while talks continue to move in a positive direction.

But the strike action may not be averted if AENA fail to negotiate an agreement with workers’ unions by the end of the month deadline,

Francisco Javier Casado, of the airport workers section of the CC.OO  has warned that strikes will be called in all Spanish airports by the end of October if talks break down.

strikeairport

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential Spanish phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

New strike promises pain in Spain for train travellers on Sept 29

Spanish airport strike horror looms from September

Spain calls in police to help with Barcelona airport strike

Hellish delays at Barcelona airport as security staff stage strike

Holiday queue nightmares loom as Barcelona security call strike

Friday rail strike promises chaos for holidaymakers in Spain

Spain's dockers end strike after deal with employers

Madrid metro drivers call strike during WorldPride
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn

Spaniard files paternity suit against Julio Iglesias

July smashes historical records for tourist arrivals in Spain despite backlash
Advertisement

Trump to host Spanish PM Rajoy at White House

Works begin to clean Spain's 'killer lake'

British insurance firm stripped of licence over fake holiday sickness claims

What a hoot: Alhambra welcomes new night time visitors
Advertisement
3,329 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
  2. Ten of the greatest autumn getaways in Spain
  3. Catalonia set for clash with Madrid over independence vote
  4. Spain and Morocco break up 'jihadist cell' preparing 'large-scale' attack
  5. Catalonia launches Oct 1st independence challenge against Spain
Advertisement

Noticeboard

04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
View all notices
Advertisement