Ten of the greatest autumn getaways in Spain

Summer is coming to an end in Spain, but that's no reason to pack away the suitcases: now is one of the magical times of year to get out and explore the country. Here The Local lists ten great travel ideas for autumn.

Spain is justly famous for its long hot summers and amazing beach holidays, but that doesn't mean the country shuts down for the rest of the year.

Indeed, much of the best travelling in the country happens after the crowds head home.

Autumn is more intimate, a chance to explore quieter corners and see what Spain gets up to when people aren't looking.

From incredible hiking in the Pyrenees to subtropical forest in the Canary Islands, The Local has put together a list of the country's best autumn getaways.

