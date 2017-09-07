Advertisement

Ten of the greatest autumn getaways in Spain

The Local
news@thelocal.es
7 September 2017
10:59 CEST+02:00
la gomeraaracenamonte perdidocartagenamenorca

Share this article

Ten of the greatest autumn getaways in Spain
A forest in Spain's Ordesa and Monte Perdido National Park. Photo of forest: Shutterstock
The Local
news@thelocal.es
7 September 2017
10:59 CEST+02:00
Summer is coming to an end in Spain, but that's no reason to pack away the suitcases: now is one of the magical times of year to get out and explore the country. Here The Local lists ten great travel ideas for autumn.

Spain is justly famous for its long hot summers and amazing beach holidays, but that doesn't mean the country shuts down for the rest of the year.

Indeed, much of the best travelling in the country happens after the crowds head home.

Autumn is more intimate, a chance to explore quieter corners and see what Spain gets up to when people aren't looking.

From incredible hiking in the Pyrenees to subtropical forest in the Canary Islands, The Local has put together a list of the country's best autumn getaways. 

Click here to see The Local's gallery of the top ten autumn getaways in Spain. 

la gomeraaracenamonte perdidocartagenamenorca

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential Spanish phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

Six police charged over drug addict's murder

Brit dies after falling from wall in Menorca

Spain's expat tribes: What kind are you?

Hollywood breathes life into Spain's Canaries
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Trump to host Spanish PM Rajoy at White House

Works begin to clean Spain's 'killer lake'

British insurance firm stripped of licence over fake holiday sickness claims
Advertisement

What a hoot: Alhambra welcomes new night time visitors

Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish

Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish

How a remarkable novel is helping Spain come to terms with the Basque Country’s violent past
Advertisement
3,313 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten of the greatest autumn getaways in Spain
  2. Catalonia set for clash with Madrid over independence vote
  3. Spain and Morocco break up 'jihadist cell' preparing 'large-scale' attack
  4. July smashes historical records for tourist arrivals in Spain despite backlash
  5. DNA proves Dalí is NOT the father of Spanish psychic
Advertisement

Noticeboard

04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
View all notices
Advertisement