Advertisement

Spain's treasurer threatens to penalize companies that pay tax to Catalunya and not Spain

The Local
news@thelocal.es
5 September 2017
17:06 CEST+02:00
referendum

Share this article

Spain's treasurer threatens to penalize companies that pay tax to Catalunya and not Spain
Spanish Minister of the Treasury and Public Function Cristóbal Montoro. Photo: Oscar Del Pozo/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
5 September 2017
17:06 CEST+02:00
Cristóbal Montoro's ministry released a statement on August 4th threatening sanctions, liquidation and harsh penalties against Catalan companies and executives that don't continue to pay taxes to Spain after the referendum.

Spanish Minister of the Treasury and Public Function Cristóbal Montoro has weighed into the issue of Catalan independence with a stark warning to companies based in Catalunya: Continue to pay taxes to Spain after the referendum or face the penalties. 

"In the case of taxes whose management corresponds to the State, the AEAT (Spanish tax authorities) could initiate verification procedures, liquidate the tax liability and impose sanctions, as well as enforce the amount of the debt," said the ministry in a statement on Monday September 4th. 
 
Minister Montoro's intervention came less than 24 hours after Catalunya's separatist government said it was ready to tax local revenue and has set up structures to prepare to tax local companies following the October 1st referendum vote on secession from Spain this year. 
 
Montoro said companies that paid their tax to the Catalan revenue authority instead of to the Spanish authority would be engaging in "behaviors" that "could constitute a crime against the Treasury."
 
Montoro's is the latest intervention by a string of senior Spanish political figures to try and stop Catalunya from becoming independent later this year. Spain strongly opposes the referendum and the idea of Catalan independence and has said it will employ all measures necessary to stop it happening. 
 
A Spanish court ruled in February that the referendum was illegal and "unconstitutional." In late July, the Spanish government filed an appeal to Spain's constitutional court to block the October 1st referendum.  
 
The ruling Catalan coalition that called for a referendum on independence in Catalunya in October has said it will declare independence immediately after the vote if the outcome is "yes" to secession from Spain. 
 
Several high profile figures recently "stepped aside" from Carles Puidgemnont's Catalan coalition without stating why in July this year. 
 
Most polls say the referendum is too close to call, but a recent Catalan government poll says a small majority of Catalans favour remaining with Spain. 
 
referendum

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential Spanish phrases for the modern traveller

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Catalan leader says he won't accept suspension over independence vote

Spain files legal challenge to Catalan referendum move

Spanish court reins in Catalan foreign policy ambitions

Spain is bracing for rising tensions over Catalonia independence drive

Thousands rally in Barcelona for Catalan independence vote

Catalan public workers caught in referendum crossfire

Catalonia asks Spanish government for independence referendum (again)

'I don't want independence, I'm Spanish': Thousands rally in Barcelona
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Works begin to clean Spain's 'killer lake'

British insurance firm stripped of licence over fake holiday sickness claims

What a hoot: Alhambra welcomes new night time visitors
Advertisement

Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish

Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish

How a remarkable novel is helping Spain come to terms with the Basque Country’s violent past

Summer comes to an end with rain in Spain falling mainly…everywhere
Advertisement
3,320 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Catalan leader says he won't accept suspension over independence vote
  2. Catalonia unveils beefed-up tax agency ahead of independence referendum
  3. Isco turning talent into greatness: Spain coach Lopetegui
  4. Twelve Brits arrested in Magaluf drug bust
  5. Aid group pushes for enquiry into suspected migrant deaths near Morocco
Advertisement

Noticeboard

04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
View all notices
Advertisement