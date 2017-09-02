Advertisement

Trump to host Spanish PM Rajoy at White House

AFP
news@thelocal.es
2 September 2017
15:42 CEST+02:00
trumprajoy

Share this article

Trump to host Spanish PM Rajoy at White House
Composite: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
2 September 2017
15:42 CEST+02:00
US President Donald Trump and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will hold their first one-on-one talks on September 26th at the White House, Spain's government announced Friday.

The two leaders have already met at a G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany and a NATO  summit in Brussels, but this will be their first scheduled head-to-head talks.

Rajoy "will meet with Trump on September 26th," a Spanish government spokesman told AFP.

Last month Trump called Rajoy to present his condolences after terror attacks in Catalonia left a total of 16 people dead and 120 injured.

The first phone conversation between the two leaders was in February when Trump assured Rajoy that the United States remains committed to NATO, despite his past criticism of the transatlantic military alliance.

Trump and Rajoy then agreed "to continue close security, economic and counterterrorism cooperation".

Rajoy, in power since 2011, visited the White House in January 2014 when Trump's predecessor Barack Obama was in office.

Obama made an official visit to Spain in July 2016.

READ ALSO: Rajoy urges Spain to show its 'love' in anti-terror march

trumprajoy

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential Spanish phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful Spanish phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Rajoy urges Spain to show its 'love' in anti-terror march

'Islamic terrorism' must stop, Trump says after Spain attacks

Trump appoints campaign donor and hispanophile as new US ambassador to Madrid

Spain allows extradition of alleged Russian hacker to US

Rajoy: 'I never dealt with party financial matters'

Protests outside court as Spanish PM takes stand in corruption trial

Spain's PM gears up for corruption trial testimony

Spain extradites first foreigner to face US terror charges under Trump
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Works begin to clean Spain's 'killer lake'

British insurance firm stripped of licence over fake holiday sickness claims

What a hoot: Alhambra welcomes new night time visitors
Advertisement

Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish

Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish

How a remarkable novel is helping Spain come to terms with the Basque Country’s violent past

Summer comes to an end with rain in Spain falling mainly…everywhere
Advertisement
3,360 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 9 awesome reasons to spend your Erasmus year in Spain
  2. Spanish au pair who went missing in Switzerland ‘has amnesia’ says father
  3. US intellience warned Spain of planned Barcelona attack in May, report claims
  4. Works begin to clean Spain's 'killer lake'
  5. Ireland's Aqua Blue bus victim of Vuelta arson attack
Advertisement

Noticeboard

14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
26/06
Mammas meet-up group in Barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement