Police detain parents of two-year-old who tested positive for cocaine in Spain

The child was admitted intoxicated to the Virgen de Valme hospital in Sevilla on August 26th. Subsequent tests on the child found traces of methadone and cocaine in his urine, according to a police statement.
Both parents were arrested by Spanish police on August 30th.
detenidos por @policia los padres de un menor de 2 años por intoxicación por cocaína y metadona.— Gabinete de Prensa (@polprsevilla) September 1, 2017
The father has previous convictions for drug trafficking and domestic abuse, reports El Mundo.
Both the two-year-old, who was discharged, and his two brothers, five and six years old, were placed in the custody of their paternal grandparents.
