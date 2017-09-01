Advertisement

Police detain parents of two-year-old who tested positive for cocaine in Spain

The Local
news@thelocal.es
1 September 2017
14:41 CEST+02:00
crime

Share this article

Police detain parents of two-year-old who tested positive for cocaine in Spain
File photo: Zoooom/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.es
1 September 2017
14:41 CEST+02:00
Spanish authorities have arrested the mother and father of a two-year old boy who had traces of drugs in his urine.

The child was admitted intoxicated to the Virgen de Valme hospital in Sevilla on August 26th. Subsequent tests on the child found traces of methadone and cocaine in his urine, according to a police statement. 

Both parents were arrested by Spanish police on August 30th. 

The father has previous convictions for drug trafficking and domestic abuse, reports El Mundo.

Both the two-year-old, who was discharged, and his two brothers, five and six years old, were placed in the custody of their paternal grandparents.

READ MORE: Spanish police seize 5.5 tonnes of cocaine in ‘one of biggest busts' ever

 

crime

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential Spanish phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful Spanish phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Police arrest gang that specialised in exploding ATMs

Spanish fugitive arrested in New York over murder of girlfriend 20 years ago

Parents arrested over selling daughter for a van and €5,000

Convicted 'elevator rapist', released early in 2013, arrested again for sex crimes

Spanish police smash ring that exploited Nicaragua boxers

Spaniard born and raised in Switzerland faces deportation

British father arrested in Spain after attacking his sleeping son with a hammer

Spanish police arrest 200 Chinese in telephone fraud scam
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Works begin to clean Spain's 'killer lake'

British insurance firm stripped of licence over fake holiday sickness claims

What a hoot: Alhambra welcomes new night time visitors
Advertisement

Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish

Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish

How a remarkable novel is helping Spain come to terms with the Basque Country’s violent past

Summer comes to an end with rain in Spain falling mainly…everywhere
Advertisement
3,391 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 9 awesome reasons to spend your Erasmus year in Spain
  2. Spanish au pair found injured but alive: Swiss police
  3. Debate over Pyrenean bears leads to death threats
  4. Morocco arrests two men linked to Catalonia terror attacks
  5. Two injured during ‘running of the balls’ fiesta
Advertisement

Noticeboard

14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
26/06
Mammas meet-up group in Barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement