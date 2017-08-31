Advertisement

Mexican professor charged with murdering Spanish wife after fake kidnap

AFP
news@thelocal.es
31 August 2017
09:31 CEST+02:00
mexicokidnap

Share this article

Mexican professor charged with murdering Spanish wife after fake kidnap
Inside a Federal Police patrol car escorting vehicles with civilians along the gang-infested Matamoros-Ciudad Victoria highway. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
31 August 2017
09:31 CEST+02:00
A Mexican university professor who reported his Spanish wife was kidnapped in July in northern Mexico was charged Wednesday with her murder.

Jorge Fernandez, a criminologist whose wife and one-year-old son lived with him in Ciudad Victoria, in northern Mexico, was charged with culpable homicide over her killing. A judge jailed him for two years pending trial.   

Fernandez, 34, told police he was driving home from the beach on July 2nd with his wife, Maria del Pilar Garrido, and their son when gunmen forced them to stop the car and kidnapped Garrido, also 34.

But he was arrested Tuesday after investigators detected inconsistencies in his story, Tamaulipas state prosecutor Irving Barrios told the press.   

It was never clear why the kidnappers would have left Fernandez and his son alone, and no ransom demand was ever received.    

Garrido's body was found on July 26th, near the spot where she was supposedly abducted.

Garrido had lived for the past three years with Fernandez in Tamaulipas, one of the states hardest hit by drug cartel violence in Mexico.   

But "organized crime groups have no history of operating in this way in the region," Barrios told Mexican TV network Televisa.    

He said friends and neighbors had told investigators that Garrido planned to return to Spain with her son because she feared the high crime rate in Tamaulipas.

Fernandez denies killing his wife, and her family also say they believe he is innocent.

"There are still many doubts about who committed this homicide," Fernandez's lawyer Martin Lozano told journalists.

mexicokidnap

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential Spanish phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful Spanish phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Spanish Red Cross worker kidnapped at gunpoint in Afghanistan

Son faked his own kidnap to get €600 from his mother

Spanish grandfather kidnaps his own family at gunpoint

Spanish football chief's niece killed after kidnap ordeal

Police arrest woman who faked own kidnap to get money from mother

Man kidnapped by gang of French nationals rescued on Costa del Sol

Spanish man fakes own kidnapping to get ransom money off his parents

Spanish royals complete first state visit to Mexico
Advertisement

Recent highlights

British insurance firm stripped of licence over fake holiday sickness claims

What a hoot: Alhambra welcomes new night time visitors

Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish
Advertisement

Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish

How a remarkable novel is helping Spain come to terms with the Basque Country’s violent past

Summer comes to an end with rain in Spain falling mainly…everywhere

112-year-old Spaniard claims title of world’s oldest man
Advertisement
3,391 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish
  2. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  3. 9 awesome reasons to spend your Erasmus year in Spain
  4. Spanish au pair found injured but alive: Swiss police
  5. British insurance firm stripped of licence over fake holiday sickness claims
Advertisement

Noticeboard

14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
26/06
Mammas meet-up group in Barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement