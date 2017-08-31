Advertisement

Ireland's Aqua Blue bus victim of Vuelta arson attack

AFP
news@thelocal.es
31 August 2017
14:48 CEST+02:00
cyclingvuelta

Share this article

Ireland's Aqua Blue bus victim of Vuelta arson attack
The damaged bus pictured on Thursday. Photo: AquaBlueSport/ Twitter
AFP
news@thelocal.es
31 August 2017
14:48 CEST+02:00
Irish cycling team Aqua Blue Sport's bus at the Vuelta a Espana was badly damaged by fire after an arson attack early Thursday, the team confirmed.

A suspect has been arrested after the incident in the southern Spanish city of Almeria.

"Our team bus has been completely damaged in a cowardly arson attack over night," Aqua Blue posted on their Twitter account, alongside a series of pictures of the damaged vehicle.

"No one was injured. Police have arrested a suspect."   

Aqua Blue were still to take their place in Thursday's 12th stage from Motril to Antequera.

"Nothing is going to stop us starting today's La Vuelta stage. Thank you for all the support," the team added on Twitter.

cyclingvuelta

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential Spanish phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful Spanish phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Cycling champ Contador to retire after Vuelta a España

Ten of the most epic bike rides in Spain

Carry on kissing? Spain's Vuelta cycling race looks for lip service

Spain steps up roadside tests to crack down on drunk drivers

Seven reasons why Barcelona is best seen by bicycle

Sportsmen could be identified from blood in doping probe

24-year-old woman arrested over Madrid cyclist hit and run

Spain to pay cyclist €720,000 for overturned doping ban
Advertisement

Recent highlights

British insurance firm stripped of licence over fake holiday sickness claims

What a hoot: Alhambra welcomes new night time visitors

Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish
Advertisement

Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish

How a remarkable novel is helping Spain come to terms with the Basque Country’s violent past

Summer comes to an end with rain in Spain falling mainly…everywhere

112-year-old Spaniard claims title of world’s oldest man
Advertisement
3,391 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish
  2. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  3. 9 awesome reasons to spend your Erasmus year in Spain
  4. Spanish au pair found injured but alive: Swiss police
  5. British insurance firm stripped of licence over fake holiday sickness claims
Advertisement

Noticeboard

14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
26/06
Mammas meet-up group in Barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement