Ireland's Aqua Blue bus victim of Vuelta arson attack

The damaged bus pictured on Thursday. Photo: AquaBlueSport/ Twitter

Irish cycling team Aqua Blue Sport's bus at the Vuelta a Espana was badly damaged by fire after an arson attack early Thursday, the team confirmed.

A suspect has been arrested after the incident in the southern Spanish city of Almeria.

"Our team bus has been completely damaged in a cowardly arson attack over night," Aqua Blue posted on their Twitter account, alongside a series of pictures of the damaged vehicle.

Our team bus has been completely damaged in a cowardly arson attack over night. No one was injured. Police have arrested a suspect. #LV2017 pic.twitter.com/SI1u449qO6 — Aqua Blue Sport (@AquaBlueSport) August 31, 2017

"No one was injured. Police have arrested a suspect."

Aqua Blue were still to take their place in Thursday's 12th stage from Motril to Antequera.

"Nothing is going to stop us starting today's La Vuelta stage. Thank you for all the support," the team added on Twitter.