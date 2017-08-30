Advertisement

Spanish au pair found injured but alive: Swiss police

30 August 2017
The Spaniard has been working as an au pair in the Vevey region. Photo: Timo Newton-Syms/Flickr
The Spanish au pair who went missing in the Lake Geneva region last Friday has been found alive.
Lucia C. was found “injured and disorientated” and was taken to hospital, Vaud police said in a statement on Tuesday. 
 
Investigations are underway to determine what happened to her. No other information will be given at this stage, added police. 
 
The 23-year-old Spaniard was last seen by friends on Friday night but then vanished. 
 
On Saturday morning the car she was using – a grey Audi A3 – was found damaged at Monts-de-Corsier above Vevey, not far from the family home where Lucia was working as an au pair. 
 
 
According to Le Matin, she was found on Tuesday at 2.30pm, around 700m from where the car was discovered three days earlier. 
