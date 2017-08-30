Spanish au pair found injured but alive: Swiss police

Lucia C. was found “injured and disorientated” and was taken to hospital, Vaud police said in a statement on Tuesday.
Investigations are underway to determine what happened to her. No other information will be given at this stage, added police.
The 23-year-old Spaniard was last seen by friends on Friday night but then vanished.
On Saturday morning the car she was using – a grey Audi A3 – was found damaged at Monts-de-Corsier above Vevey, not far from the family home where Lucia was working as an au pair.
According to Le Matin, she was found on Tuesday at 2.30pm, around 700m from where the car was discovered three days earlier.