Advertisement

Two women porters die in stampede at Ceuta border

AFP
news@thelocal.es
29 August 2017
09:41 CEST+02:00
ceutamelillamigrants

Share this article

Two women porters die in stampede at Ceuta border
Women porters carry bundles on their backs for transport across the El Tarajal border. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
29 August 2017
09:41 CEST+02:00
Two women porters died in a stampede Monday at a border post between Morocco and Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, a rights group and the MAP news agency said.

The women, aged 34 and 45, were trampled at the Tarajal 2 border post and rushed to a hospital where they died of their injuries, Mohammed Benaissa of the Northern Observatory of Human Rights told AFP.

Four other women porters were injured in the crush and taken to hospital in the nearby town of Fnid'q, Benaissa said.    

Morocco's MAP confirmed the death toll and said that one of the injured was in a critical condition.

Moroccan authorities said they had opened an investigation to "determine the circumstances of the incident".

Thousands of people, mainly women, work as porters transporting goods across the border, sometimes making return trips and carrying up to 70 kilos (155 pounds) on their backs.

Human rights groups have repeatedly denounced their working conditions, describing the women's situation as "degrading and humiliating".  

Karima Omar El Ayachi of the Moroccan Association of Human Rights (AMDH) said the porters are "treated like livestock".  

Monday's deaths brought to four the number of women porters who have died in similar conditions since the frontier post was opened earlier this year, Benaissa said.

Authorities reopened the crossing in late February and tightened controls on the size and weight of goods that porters can carry each day.    

They also set a quota of 4,000 porters permitted to make the run between the two countries.

Unemployment is high in Morocco, where according to the World Bank almost 5.3 million people "live under the threat of falling back into poverty due to their socio-economic conditions".

ceutamelillamigrants

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential Spanish phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful Spanish phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Spain rescues 600 migrants at sea in just one day

Spain poised to top Greece in migrant sea arrivals this year

Spanish migrant aid ship threatened near Libya

Migrants found hidden in fairground rides in Spain's Ceuta

Spanish NGO vessel with three migrants on board held in limbo

Dozens of migrants storm Morocco-Spain border post

Dozens of migrants storm border fence from Morocco into Spain

VIDEO: Man shouting 'Allahu Akbar' attacks police on Morocco-Spain border
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish

La Tomatina: Everything you need to know about epic fiesta

Barcelona tightens security at tourist spots after terror attacks
Advertisement

How did terror cell behind Spain attacks avoid detention?

Fugitive mum whose plight divided Spain turns herself in

Spain suspect admits terror cell planned 'to kill hundreds' in Barcelona

Family of 7-year-old boy killed in attack fundraise for injured mother
Advertisement
3,379 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish
  2. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  3. Spanish au pair missing on Swiss Riviera
  4. Summer comes to an end with rain in Spain falling mainly…everywhere
  5. Thousands take part in Barcelona march against terror
Advertisement

Noticeboard

14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
26/06
Mammas meet-up group in Barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement