Summer comes to an end with rain in Spain falling mainly…everywhere

Photo: AEMET

Fierce winds, torrential rain, plummeting temperatures and even hailstorms.

The last week of August brings an abrupt end to summer across Spain with the national meteorological agency issuing weather alerts across 24 provinces.

As a low front moves across the Iberian peninsula it will bring torrential rain to much of south and central Spai, dumping an excess of 30 litres of rain per square meter per hour in Malaga.

Storm warnings have also been activated in Córdoba, Granada, Jaén, Málaga, Seville, Teruel, Zaragoza, Albacete, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Toledo, Avila, Soria, Madrid, Valencia, Murcia and all four provinces in Galicia.

Meanwhile pockets of Spain, including much of the Catalan coast and the Balearic Islands are on amber alert for high temperatures.

The weather is likely to continue to be stormy until at least Wednesday.