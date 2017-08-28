Advertisement

Chapter closes on public custody battle that divided Spain

AFP
news@thelocal.es
28 August 2017
17:06 CEST+02:00
juana rivaschildren

Share this article

Chapter closes on public custody battle that divided Spain
Juana Rivas reacts outside the Court of Granada last week after she was provisionally released without bail. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
28 August 2017
17:06 CEST+02:00
A Spanish mother at the heart of a bruising public custody battle agreed Monday to hand her sons over to her ex-partner, closing a case that has sparked fierce debate in Spain.

Juana Rivas accuses her ex-partner of domestic violence and after running away last year from Italy where they lived with their boys, aged 11 and three, she refused to let him see them.

When a court ordered her to hand them over to her Italian ex-partner, Francesco Arcuri, in July, she went into hiding for one month with her children, before turning herself in last week to a court in the southern city of Granada.   

She was released but ordered to hand the kids over by Monday, which she did, according to a spokeswoman for the central government's representative office in Granada.

"She handed them over to the Guardia Civil (police force)," she said, without giving further details.

Spanish media said that Arcuri would come to fetch the children later on Monday. He is now able to take them back to Italy.  

In a July interview with Italy's Ansa news agency, Arcuri, who was found guilty of abusing Rivas in 2009, denied any violence.  

"I want to be able to hold my children again in my arms, I haven't seen them since last year," he said.

Rivas's plight sparked a vivid debate in Spain, where the struggle against domestic violence is a top government priority.    

While some supported her, others criticised her for breaking the law.    

"I find it crazy that she hands over the kids to an abuser, I hope the judge won't come to repent what he has done," tweeted @palomaanaunica.  

"#JuanaRivasARV has opened her eyes and realising she may go to prison, she handed over the children," retorted @enavicens, using the trending Twitter hashtag on the case.

"But she will have to be tried for what she did."

 

juana rivaschildren

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential Spanish phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful Spanish phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Fugitive mum whose plight divided Spain turns herself in

Plight of mother-of-two 'abuse victim' shakes Spain

Strange things Spanish parents do raising their children

The 28 surefire signs that your child is definitely Spanish

Ten magical ways to give your kids the best Spanish Christmas ever

The perks and quirks of having a baby in Spain

Spanish parents call strike over too much homework

Top baby names: Spanish parents depart from tradition
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish

La Tomatina: Everything you need to know about epic fiesta

Barcelona tightens security at tourist spots after terror attacks
Advertisement

How did terror cell behind Spain attacks avoid detention?

Fugitive mum whose plight divided Spain turns herself in

Spain suspect admits terror cell planned 'to kill hundreds' in Barcelona

Family of 7-year-old boy killed in attack fundraise for injured mother
Advertisement
3,379 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish
  2. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  3. Spanish au pair missing on Swiss Riviera
  4. Summer comes to an end with rain in Spain falling mainly…everywhere
  5. Thousands take part in Barcelona march against terror
Advertisement

Noticeboard

14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
26/06
Mammas meet-up group in Barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement