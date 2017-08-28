Advertisement

112-year-old Spaniard claims title of world’s oldest man

The Local
news@thelocal.es
28 August 2017
11:20 CEST+02:00
elderlyretirement

Share this article

112-year-old Spaniard claims title of world’s oldest man
Photo: http://gerontology.wikia.com/
The Local
news@thelocal.es
28 August 2017
11:20 CEST+02:00
A Spaniard has become the oldest man in the world at the grand old age of 112 years and eight months.

Francisco Núñez Olivera who was born on December 13th 1904 in the village of Bienvenida in Badajoz, in the region of Extremadura, western Spain, claims the title from Yisrael Kristal, a holocaust survivor who died last week.

Francisco - known as Marchena - fathered four children, and has nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He has been a widower since 1988 and his two sons have died but he lives with his eldest daughter, María Antonia, 81, and near his other daughter Milagros, 78.

READ: Want to know the secret to long life? Live in Spain

He put his longevity down to “good genes”, “hard work” and a varied diet of homegrown vegetables. He also enjoys a daily glass of red wine.

His brother Luis, who lives in Asturias, is 95 and his sister Jacoba, who also lives in Bienvenida, is 93.

"I worked in the fields all my life," he told El Mundo last year.

His ID says he was born on September 13th 1904 but his daughter says he is actually three months younger and was born on December 13th.

He was ten years old when the First World War broke out and in the 1920s he fought against the Berbers in Morocco during the Rif War between Spain and its North African neighbour. 

His secret to such a long life, he says is “to work hard. To not be weak and stay in the house.”

His daughter added a few more reasons as to why her father may have lived such a long life, including "a gentle routine in a quiet village, being his own boss, not arguing with the family and enjoying the good life – that revolved around the field, his house and the village bar."

He also has a varied diet despite not having had his own teeth for four decades.

His daily food consists of milk and madeleines (a light sponge cake) for breakfast with an Actimel. Meat, fish or stew for lunch, yoghurt for an afternoon snack and special cereal with milk for dinner.

He says he has enjoyed good health a kidney removed when he was 90, a cataract operation aged 98 and was hospitalized for a urinary infection when he was 108. He claims to have never broken a bone and to have perfect blood pressure.

While Francisco has the records to prove his age, they are not the originals – which were burned during the Spanish Civil War.

Spaniards have one of the highest life expectancies in the world, which is often attributed to the Mediterranean diet and traditional slower pace of life. 

READ MORE: Six Spanish secrets on how to live to the age of one hundred

Spain is also home to Europe's oldest woman, Ana Vela Rubio, who celebrated her 115th birthday last October.

But one Spaniard who lived to the ripe old age of 107 did so on a diet that consisted mainly of... red wine. 

The crown of the world's oldest human now goes to Jamaican Violet Brown, who was born on March 10th, 1900.

elderlyretirement

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential Spanish phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful Spanish phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Elderly couple devoured by own pet dogs in Mallorca

Caretaker abandons 90-yr-old granny in bar to go to fiesta

Police shut down illegal expat care home on Costa Blanca

Aging Spain: population to fall 5 million by 2064

Spain to open first gay old people's home

Pensioner found dead with head stuck in bin

Poverty trap threatens Spain's pensioners
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Barcelona tightens security at tourist spots after terror attacks

How did terror cell behind Spain attacks avoid detention?

Fugitive mum whose plight divided Spain turns herself in
Advertisement

Spain suspect admits terror cell planned 'to kill hundreds' in Barcelona

Family of 7-year-old boy killed in attack fundraise for injured mother

Jihadist terrorists have long had Spain in their sights – here's why

IN PICS: A look at tributes on Las Ramblas
Advertisement
3,375 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spanish au pair missing on Swiss Riviera
  2. 'Not afraid': defiant Barcelona to march against terror
  3. Thousands take part in Barcelona march against terror
  4. Summer comes to an end with rain in Spain falling mainly…everywhere
  5. Death toll from Spain attacks rises to 16 with death of German woman
Advertisement

Noticeboard

14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
26/06
Mammas meet-up group in Barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement