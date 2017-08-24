Advertisement

Barcelona tightens security at tourist spots after terror attacks

AFP
news@thelocal.es
24 August 2017
12:16 CEST+02:00
barcelonaterrorismbarcelona attacksecurity

Share this article

Barcelona tightens security at tourist spots after terror attacks
Police patrol Las Ramblas in Barcelona. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
24 August 2017
12:16 CEST+02:00
Barcelona will boost police patrols at tourist sites including the iconic Sagrada Familia church and major sports and cultural events in the wake of last week's deadly vehicle attacks in Spain.

One of the four suspects arrested over the attacks which killed 15 people and injured over 100 others told a court Tuesday that the jihadists wanted to carry out a major attack targeting monuments with explosives.

"We already have a police presence at the Sagrada Familia, there are already measures in place," the interior minister with the regional government of Catalonia, Joaquim Forn, told a news conference.

"What we have to see is how to intensify them in a way that is compatible with the visits" to the spectacular church designed by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi, he added.

READ MORE:


Giant planters used to prevent traffic access in Madrid's Gran Via. Photo: AFP

"This will certainly be one of the places where police presence will be immediately intensified," he added after meeting Barcelona mayor Ada Colau and the representative of Spain's central government in Catalonia, Enric Millo.   

Spain kept the terrorist alert unchanged at the second-highest level after police broke up the group suspected of carrying out the vehicle attacks claimed by the Islamic state group in Barcelona and the nearby seaside resort of Cambrils last week.

"This nevertheless allows us to increase our (security) resources," Forn said.

Catalan police will boost their presence on the streets by 10-20 percent, he said.   

Police will also ramp up numbers at airports and train stations, "major tourist locations", and events that draw huge crowds such as football matches, concerts or demonstrations.

A technical commission will study the need to set up security barriers at the seaside city's main thoroughfares that could block the entry of vehicles, Colau said.

Colau has come under fire for the absence of bollards -- short concrete posts designed to stop vehicles from driving onto sidewalks like Las Ramblas in Barcelona where a van mowed down pedestrians last Thursday, killing 13 and injuring over a hundred.

barcelonaterrorismbarcelona attacksecurity

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential Spanish phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful Spanish phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Dutch probe Spanish van laden with gas canisters after terror tip

Muslims in Spain rally against terrorism after attacks

How did terror cell behind Spain attacks avoid detention?

Will Barcelona lose its appeal for tourists in wake of terror attacks?

Two terror suspects charged over Barcelona attack

Swiss police: member of Spanish terror cell visited Zurich

Spain suspect admits terror cell planned 'to kill hundreds' in Barcelona

Family of 7-year-old boy killed in attack fundraise for injured mother
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Spain suspect admits terror cell planned 'to kill hundreds' in Barcelona

Family of 7-year-old boy killed in attack fundraise for injured mother

Jihadist terrorists have long had Spain in their sights – here's why
Advertisement

IN PICS: A look at tributes on Las Ramblas

'They're our neighbours': Hometown of Spain attack suspects in shock

Terrorist cell planned to attack Sagrada Familia with van of explosives

'Barcelona is a city of peace and will continue to be': Spain reacts with defiance to Barcelona terror attack
Advertisement
3,370 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. This tiny bird just flew 2,400 km from southern Spain to Sweden at a 'spectacular' speed
  2. Charlie Hebdo publishes provocative Islam cartoon in wake of Barcelona attack
  3. Swiss police: member of Spanish terror cell visited Zurich
  4. Spain suspect admits terror cell planned 'to kill hundreds' in Barcelona
  5. Family of 7-year-old boy killed in attack fundraise for injured mother
Advertisement

Noticeboard

14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
26/06
Mammas meet-up group in Barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement