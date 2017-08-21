Advertisement

IN PICS: A look at tributes on Las Ramblas

21 August 2017
11:58 CEST+02:00
barcelona attack barcelona terrorism

IN PICS: A look at tributes on Las Ramblas
All photos: AFP
Makeshift memorials have sprung up on Las Ramblas where a terrorist attack claimed the lives of 13 people and injured more than one hundred others.

The broad avenue that was the site of such bloodshed on Thursday has now been transformed into a place of remembrance and defiance with a carpet of candles, messages and flowers.

 
While an official mass was given in the Sagrada Familia on Sunday attended by King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, the Prime minister of Spain as well as regional and city politicians, on the streets people have chosen to show their grief in more spontaneous ways.
 
 
Candles, flowers and messages now fill the pavements where blood was spilled.
 
 
 
 
 
People are scribbling messages on trees.
 
And on post-it notes.
 
Aswell as on the pavement itself.
 
Once the sun goes down, vigils are held by candle light.
 
 
The phrase 'no tinc por' - Catalan for "I am not afraid" has become the rallying cry of resilience against terrorism.
 
 
Muslim groups gathered on the street to show that their wholehearted rejection of the terrorist act in the name of Islam.
 
A little boy holds up a flower and a sign that reads: "I'm Muslim. I am not a terrorist. #Peace #Love".
 
